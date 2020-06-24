BILL (WNE) — Employees and guests at the Travelodge Inn on WYO 59 were evacuated after a bomb threat close to midnight last Thursday.
Converse County sheriff’s deputies responded to the motel in Bill, 35 miles north of Douglas, and set up a perimeter for safety, Undersheriff Nate Hughes said in a press release.
“All guests and workers were evacuated, identified and accounted for,” Hughes said. “Alternative lodging was provided for those workers and guests who did not wish to wait while this process was carried out.”
Some guests were unable to get to their vehicles but were provided a courtesy ride into Douglas and were provided lodging.
The county doesn’t maintain an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team, but deputies requested assistance through the Office of Homeland Security, Converse County Emergency Management and members of the regional EOD team from Natrona and Laramie counties, according to Hughes.
“No devices were found in the hotel or surrounding area,” Hughes said. “The parking lot and vehicles parked there were checked with no devices found.”
Social media posts claimed that the bomb threat was allegedly called in by an ex-boyfriend of a hotel employee, but that has not been corroborated by authorities nor been able to be confirmed by the Douglas Budget. No additional information is available, and the case is still under investigation, according to Hughes.
