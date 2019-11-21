LOVELL (WNE) — With a drop in ACT scores seen throughout the state of Wyoming, the graduating students of Lovell High School bucked the trend in 2019.
In an October College Readiness Letter for Big Horn School District No. 2, it was revealed that seniors last year found themselves testing above the state in every category last year.
While the state tested at an average of 18.8 in English last year, the district scored an average of 21.8. In mathematics, the state scored an average of 19.4, while the district scored an average of 21.0. In reading, the state had an average of 20.4 while the district scored a 23.3. In Science, the district scored an average of 21.9 while state scored a 20.0. Overall, the state had an average composite score of 19.8, down 0.2 from 2018, while the district’s composite rose from 20.7 in 2018 to 22.1 in 2019.
“To see our students improve this significantly when the rigor of the test has increased and scores have trended downward is a point of pride for our district,” Superintendent Rick Woodford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.