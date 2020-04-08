DOUGLAS (WNE) - Tucker D. Greenough, 38, of Glendo died in a fatal car accident the night of April 4 during a single-vehicle rollover. The accident took place near milepost 221 on WYO319 north of Glendo. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched at 11 p.m. to the area. According to WHP Sergeant Jeremy Beck, a 2004 Dodge Ram was headed east on WYO-319 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway. Greenough corrected back to the left before driving off the left side of the road and overturning. Greenough was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, Beck reported. This is the fifteenth fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020.
