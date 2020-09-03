CODY (WNE) — Two hunters and a local guide charged with wasting and abandoning big game last year are fighting the charges in circuit court.
A six-person jury is hearing the case this week before Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters. Jury selection and opening statements were heard on Tuesday.
The designated fine for the offense is $420, but judges can also rescind an individual’s hunting privileges for years if found guilty. According to the Wyoming State Board of Outfitters and Professional Guides, failure to comply with state hunting laws is grounds for denying an outfitter or professional guide licensing for up to three years.
Tyler Viles, Blendi Cumani and Roland Shehu are being accused by Wyoming Game and Fish of leaving two elk crippled and another two cow elk carcasses unclaimed. Viles, a Cody guide, is facing two counts for this charge, while Pennsylvania residents Cumani and Shehu are facing one.
Those three men and George Schnell allegedly killed seven elk on Oct. 27, 2019 on land owned by the Two Dot Ranch in the Heart Mountain area. Two cow elk were taken legally by Cumani. One bull elk was accidentally taken by Schnell, which he admitted to authorities. Schnell is not being charged as part of this case.
Wyoming law states that “the failure of any person to properly dress and care for any big game animal killed by them, and, if the carcass is reasonably accessible, within 48 hours to take or transport the carcass to the camp of that person” is considered a violation of that law.
