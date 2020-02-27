JACKSON (WNE) — The Jackson Town Council is planning its initial — and somewhat symbolic — move toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with a pledge to become carbon neutral by 2030, if not sooner.
Mayor Pete Muldoon, who in recent months has tried to foster a climate advocacy movement in Jackson, asked town staff to create a resolution committing the community to erasing its carbon footprint in the next decade.
“I think that’s the first step to us acknowledging as a community that this is a real issue and this is something we’ve got to deal with,” Mayor Pete Muldoon said. “I think from that flow a lot of good decisions that we might be able to make down the road.”
The idea is inspired by Park City, Utah, which passed a similar resolution in 2018 and has spent time since positioning itself as a regional leader in climate action.
More specifically, the Park City resolution states that the government agency itself will reach net-zero carbon by 2022, and that the broader community will get all of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
Assistant Public Works Director Johnny Ziem, who will craft Jackson’s resolution, said he may model if after Park City’s, though Muldoon joked that “if you want to make it late 2029, just so we can say we’re a bit ahead of Park City, I’d be OK with that too.”
But the resolution won’t outline concrete steps to become carbon neutral. Those details will come later, likely in a separate climate action plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.