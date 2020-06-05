RIVERTON (WNE) — The sweeping impact of coronavirus in Fremont County has brought more bad news. Lander Pioneer Days has been canceled this year.
The annual July 4 fireworks display will go forward as scheduled.
This would have been the 126th Pioneer Days celebration in conjunction with the Fourth of July.
“After careful consultation with City of Lander leadership and state and county health officials, the Lander Pioneer Days Parade Committee and the Lander Old Timer’s Rodeo Association have made the difficult decision to postpone (this year’s events) until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads a statement from Pioneer Days organizers.
In lieu of the regular Fourth of July Buffalo BBQ, the Lander Rotary Club will be selling buffalo burgers and brats for home cooking. Rotary will be encouraging purchasers to buy for their own cookouts and also sponsor the costs of the brats and burgers for families in need.
“The health and safety of all of our Fremont County residents and guests is of the utmost importance,” reads the statement from Pioneer Days organizers. “These incredibly difficult decisions were not made lightly.”
