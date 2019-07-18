CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man is accused of strangling and beating up his girlfriend after she refused to have sex with him.
Brandon Gene Bruckner, 31, was arrested June 28 by Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of applying pressure on the throat or neck, two counts of domestic battery, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
His preliminary hearing in Laramie County Circuit Court was Friday, after which he was released on a $5,000 bond.
According to court documents:
Bruckner and the victim got into an argument after she refused to have sexual intercourse with him. He left the bedroom and went into the living room for an unknown period of time.
Bruckner then returned to the bedroom and demanded to see the victim’s phone and bank card.
The victim refused, and Bruckner started to hit her on the back of her head. The victim told deputies she was unsure of the amount of times she was hit. The victim then tried to leave the bedroom, where the fight was occurring, and Bruckner pinned her down on the bed. There were red scratch marks on her chest from him pinning her down with his forearm.
When deputies arrived, they viewed several injuries on the victim, including multiple contusions on the back of her head and a scratch near her chin.
When officers made contact with Bruckner, he told them he was acting in self-defense, and they should arrest the victim for biting him.
