CHEYENNE (WNE) — The president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, will not visit Wyoming during her upcoming visit to the United States and the Caribbean.
Gov. Mark Gordon's office had been communicating with Tsai's office about a possible visit during Cheyenne Frontier Days this month, but those plans appear to have fallen through.
The announcement came Tuesday morning in a statement released jointly by Gordon's office and the Taiwanese delegation.
"Both sides have discussed the possibility of President Tsai's transit to Wyoming recently, and Gov. Gordon also welcomed the possibility," the statement read. "But, as there will be a significant number of people attending Cheyenne Frontier Days in July, this transit will not occur due to heavy logistics concerns. A future visit remains a possibility."
The statement goes on to say that Gordon has been invited to visit Taiwan in the second half of this year to further the relationship and pursue opportunities around beef, blockchain and clean- power technologies.
Michael Pearlman, a spokesman with Gordon's office, said the decision was made in Taipei, and he was unaware of specific logistical concerns prompting the decision.
Pearlman said the governor was "hopeful that the visit could happen, but was realistic about the challenges."
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr also released a statement Tuesday morning, saying she was looking forward to welcoming Tsai to Cheyenne in the future.
"In the meantime, I've been invited to a dinner with the President of Taiwan this month in Colorado, and look forward to seeing her and strengthening the ties between Cheyenne and our sister city of Tai-Chung," she said.
