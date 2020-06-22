Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, June 23

Albany: 27

Big Horn: 9

Campbell: 34

Carbon: 13

Converse: 15

Crook: 6

Fremont: 296

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 15

Laramie: 137

Lincoln: 11

Natrona: 83

Niobrara: 1

Park: 11

Platte: 2

Sheridan: 15

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 48

Teton: 80

Uinta: 120

Washakie: 34

Weston: 1

Total 974

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, June 23

Albany: 2

Big Horn: 2

Campbell: 13

Carbon: 9

Converse: 10

Crook: 0

Fremont: 39

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 74

Lincoln: 4

Natrona: 15

Niobrara: 1

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 4

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 8

Teton: 31

Uinta: 28

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 256

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, June 23

Albany: 21

Big Horn: 7

Campbell: 33

Carbon: 15

Converse: 24

Crook: 5

Fremont: 262

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 188

Lincoln: 15

Natrona: 82

Niobrara: 2

Park: 2

Platte 1

Sheridan: 18

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 34

Teton: 101

Uinta: 61

Washakie: 21

Weston: 1

Total: 931