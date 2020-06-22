The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased Monday by the second-highest number seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said the number of confirmed cases went up by 27 on Monday, a gain not seen since May 6 and second only to the increase of 28 recorded on April 1.
The department said increases were seen in almost half of Wyoming’s counties, with Uinta County reporting the largest gain, 10. Other counties with increases were Albany, Converse, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sublette, Sweetwater and Teton.
The increases brought the total number of cases seen since the illness was first diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March to 974.
As of Monday, Fremont County had 296 cases; Laramie County had 137; Uinta County had 120; Natrona County had 83; Teton County had 80; Sweetwater County had 48; Campbell and Washakie counties had 34; Albany had 27; Converse, Johnson and Sheridan had 15; Carbon had 13; Lincoln and Park had 11; Big Horn and Hot Springs had nine; Crook had six; Goshen had four; Sublette had three, and Platte had two. Niobrara and Weston counties had one case each.
Recoveries since the first reported case of the disease increased by 21 on Monday to total 931, including 729 among those with confirmed cases and 202 among those with probable cases.
Probable cases are defined as those where a patient shows symptoms of coronavirus and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but has not been tested for the illness. The number of probable cases seen in Wyoming was 256.
The number of active cases in Wyoming on Monday was 281. Patients with confirmed cases accounted for 227 active cases, while those with probable cases made up 54 of the active cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.