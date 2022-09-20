The will of the people
From the Sept. 14 Buffalo Bulletin:
Secure elections are the cornerstone of a thriving republic. The right to vote in a free and fair election is the most basic civil right, one on which many of the other rights of the American people depend. Election integrity means the will of the voters prevails.
Unfortunately, some in the Wyoming State Legislature are again questioning the wisdom of Wyoming voters.
In the August Republican primary, voters chose Rep. Chuck Gray as their nominee for secretary of state. Gray beat Sen. Tara Nethercott by 8 points in the primary. He does not have a general election opponent.
Now some of Gray’s Republican colleagues are aiming to draft a bill to strip the secretary of state’s ability to oversee elections. The legislation would remove all election functions, including voter registration, campaign finance and candidate filing, from the office.
Though state and county officials — including outgoing Secretary of State Ed Buchanan — maintain Wyoming elections are free and secure, Gray campaigned on concerns that he has about election integrity.
Republican state Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, who co-chairs the committee that deals with election laws in the state, told committee members he’s concerned that Gray could damage how Wyoming runs its elections, and he wants to change things.
“We may be in a precarious position when it comes to election administration for the next four years,” Zwonitizer said. “And I would feel more confident and comfortable, personally, having a separate operating agency of government made up of all five statewide elected officials who oversee a director of an office of elections.”
The committee approved his motion on a voice vote.
If this sounds familiar, it’s because Wyoming voters have been down this road before.
Just 12 days into the 2013 session, then-Gov. Matt Mead signed into law changes that stripped the state’s schools superintendent of nearly all duties. Instead, day-to-day activities of the office would be conducted by a director appointed by the governor.
This fight did not end well for the Legislature. Then-superintendent Cindy Hill challenged the “Hill Bill,” and ultimately, the Wyoming Supreme Court found that the constitution prohibited the Legislature from passing laws that stripped powers from an elected member of the executive branch of state government.
Aside from the costly legal battle, the real damage was to voters’ confidence in institutions. The legislation essentially nullified the people’s choice.
Gray ran on a platform. The voters put him in office. Let’s not go down the same unconstitutional path that has already been trodden and expect a different result. We urge members of the committee and the Wyoming Legislature to abandon this effort to thwart the results of this election.
State must raise pay to address dramatic worker shortage in Wyoming prisons
From the Sept. 18 Casper Star-Tribune:
By any measure, working at a state penitentiary isn’t easy. You spend long shifts in a stressful environment where making a mistake can have real consequences. At stake is the safety of fellow workers, the prisoners and the community, to say nothing about the fact that prisons should also provide opportunities for rehabilitation.
And yet Wyoming’s correctional workers are considerably underpaid. Jobs at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute in Torrington — the state’s biggest prison — start at just under $18 an hour. A few miles to the east in Nebraska, a similar worker would start at $22 to $27 an hour and get a $15,000 hiring bonus that’s paid out over three years.
Some jails in Wyoming pay their workers more than prisons, even though prisons house a population that has been convicted of more serious crimes. (Jails house people who are awaiting trial or who’ve been convicted of crimes that require less than a year behind bars.)
The results of the pay disparity are easy to see. The Wyoming Department of Corrections has about 200 unfilled positions. That includes a shocking 90 at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, the state’s highest security prison, and 52 at the Torrington facility, according to figures provided earlier this month.
That understaffing has profound consequences. Take the prison in Rawlins. Lockdowns are more frequent. There are fewer classes that can help prisoners integrate back into normal life once they get out. Officers are working overtime, and some case workers are pulling security shifts.
It stands to reason that a worker who’s racking up overtime or who is working a job outside their area of expertise is more likely to make a mistake or miss something. They’re also more likely to burn out and leave, exacerbating the understaffing problem.
This problem, for all of its scope, has a relatively easy fix: raise the pay of corrections workers. If Nebraska can afford to pay its employees $4 to $9 more an hour, we can certainly find a way to give Wyoming workers a bump. Working in a prison isn’t an easy job, so if someone has an option to earn more from a municipality or in the private sector, they likely will. Wyoming needs to make these jobs more competitive. Money talks.
The next legislative session is approaching, and we hope Gov. Mark Gordon’s budget will include pay raises for corrections workers. We also hope lawmakers approve those raises. The statehouse has never been excited about spending more on government, but this isn’t about feeding a bloated bureaucracy. This is about making sure that our prison system is safe. If we are committed to locking up folks, we better be willing to provide the funds to manage that population.
And now is the right time to do it. Wyoming’s last revenue report, released in July, showed an improved outlook for the state. We have more money to spend than we thought. Let’s be judicious about that spending, but also make sure that we are investing in a corrections system that is safe and that provides opportunities for prisoners to turn their lives around. When it comes to our corrections system, pinching pennies costs us more in the long run.
Bear regs can't come fast enough
From the Sept. 14 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
The sense of wonder seeing a bear in downtown Jackson is usually followed by a sense of dread that the bear isn’t long for this world.
Decades after we deduced that habituated bears are dangerous, unsecured garbage and other food sources still litter town yards and streets. Bears that eat dog food, bird seed, trash, livestock feed and picnic baskets are routinely relocated or “removed,” a kinder word for killed.
A fed bear is usually a dead bear.
Finally, the Jackson Town Council voted Aug. 15 to create new wildlife feeding regulations that require bear-resistant trash cans in a “bear conflict zone” along the fringes of town. These rules took years to create and undoubtedly will save wild lives.
Yet the requirements don’t go into effect until April 1 and don’t cover all of town, and bears know no boundary when wandering in search of nourishment.
That means this fall, bears passing through town are still in peril. Most conflicts are reported in autumn when bears are in hyperphagia, eating as much as they can to prepare for hibernation.
On the afternoon of Sept. 6, residents watched a yearling black bear scamper down the alley behind Bin22 and along Pearl Avenue. Others reported one cruising through the public works yard and photographed one a few days earlier wandering through the Virginian Apartments near Teton County Library.
They’re hungry, they have an incredible sense of smell, and they’re smart enough to sniff out and get into whatever food sources are inadequately secured. Regardless of whether you live in one of the newly marked bear conflict zones at the fringes of town, all of Jackson is less than a mile from those zones. Bears are all around us, and in the wee hours, they’ll follow their noses to a food source. Get a latest generation bear-resistant garbage can and don’t take out your trash until the morning the trash hauler is scheduled for collection. Put away any bird feeders. Slow down and be alert for migrating animals.
Let’s continue to examine opportunities to expand best practices and local regulations that improve our ability to live sustainably with bears.
Never forget
From the Sept. 15 Northern Wyoming News:
Never forget. What does that mean? You saw the phrase a lot for the 9/11 terror attacks that happened 21 years ago last Sunday.
This year, more than any other, the thought occurred to me that every child in grades kindergarten through 12th grade and most college students were not even born when the U.S. was attacked on its own soil, when terrorists hijacked four airplanes and used them as missiles to attack the Pentagon and the World Trade Center. They would have also attacked the Capitol had it not been for the brave souls on Flight 93 who tried to take back the plane, forcing the terrorists to crash land in Pennsylvania.
These young people in school right now are not the ones who should never forget because they were not there.
The 9/11 terror attacks are something where my generation will always remember where we were on Sept. 11, 2001. It is our Pearl Harbor, it is our John F. Kennedy Assassination. It is something we won’t forget, we can’t forget and we must never forget.
One of the main reasons to never forget is to teach those younger than us what happened that day, to tell the stories of the survivors and of the heroes of that day.
I was watching one special Monday night and one of the survivors from the World Trade Center said he was helping someone and saw someone else in need of help so he hollered at two men to help the woman and they did.
He was not anyone of authority. As he said the men could have easily gone on walking focused on getting out of the area themselves and getting home to their loved ones, but they didn’t, without hesitation they helped the woman get to safety.
Firefighters rushed up the stairs in the World Trade Center as those in the building rushed down the stairs.
Listening to the stories from the firefighters who survived, the firefighters who went into the World Trade Center towers knew that they might not make it out alive, but they did it to save others.
Of the 2,977 victims from the 9/11 terror attacks, 343 were firefighters from the New York City Fire Department.
There were an additional 72 other emergency workers who died in the attacks.
We must never forget the victims, the survivors, the heroes, but also let us never forget those who, by the grace of God, were spared because they were running late to work, because they missed their flight, they missed their ferry or some other incident. Each year I hear another story about someone who was supposed to be on one of the hijacked aircraft or in the towers, or in the Pentagon, but they were spared.
We must never forget, and we must teach others, that life is fragile. We don’t know what will happen later today or tomorrow or next week.
Just as we did 21 years ago, go and hug your loved ones a little tighter, tell them you love them, never take for granted the time you can spend with them.
This is what we can never forget and the lessons we need to teach about 9/11.
Let us also think about and never forget the heroes, especially those on Flight 93. Those people on the plane, by all accounts that investigators can piece together from phone calls and messages, were united in their plan to take back the plane and not let it be used as a missile to kill more Americans.
They did not check first what gender someone was, what sex they were, what political party they were affiliated with, what race or religion they were, what movies or books they liked, what news show they listened to. What mattered is that they were united for one purpose. They, like the firefighters who rushed into the burning towers, knew they more than likely would not make it out alive. They knew if they did not try, they definitely would not make it. They were united in giving themselves a fighting chance and united in ensuring the plane would not be used to kill others, they were protecting strangers they have never met.
We as Americans can come together and be united when we look at a single purpose and we see people as people and not as a label we put on them.
This is a lesson we can never forget, that we can teach others.
This is why we must never forget 9/11.
— By Karla Pomeroy
Ranked choice voting, what is it?
From the Sept. 15 Powell Tribune:
First, this admission: No precise understanding or experience with ranked choice voting in elections is claimed here.
But there is a reason to be more than casually interested. For starters, there is the headline election to Congress of a Democrat in the bright red state of Alaska in August where a Republican has served for the last 60 years. It happened in the first ever general election in Alaska using ranked choice voting, and much of the fallout of that race has been focused, you guessed it, on ranked choice voting.
At the same time, the Wyoming Legislature is examining a possible change in the way elections are conducted in this state, with ranked choice voting as one of the options being explored.
The Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee met in Cheyenne after the Aug. 16 Wyoming Primary Election and began deliberations on potential changes in Wyoming election law. The headline theme was a desire to improve primary elections. Ranked choice voting was not the only suggestion on the table. The committee heard testimony in favor of open primary elections to replace party primaries. In an open primary, candidates of all parties compete on the same ballot with the top vote-getters moving on to the general election. It is important to understand the Legislature is only at the front end of election law reform. The committee hearing shows simply an inclination to begin the process. Nothing may follow in the form of bills before the next session, though the committee did ask to have two draft bills prepared for further consideration.
They are a draft bill to stage open primaries statewide and a draft bill to consider ranked choice voting in a limited way — in municipal elections only. The committee will take a second look at each in draft form before deciding to take either to the full Legislature.
It is, as it should be, a proper, go-slow consideration by the legislative committee. Some hesitancy was spoken, in particular, about ranked choice voting out of a belief that voters don’t understand how it works.
The same is being said in Alaska after its debut with ranked choice this month. Alaska is one of only two states using ranked choice voting in congressional elections. Voters “may” rank their preferences after their top pick, but they are not required to do so.
In Alaska’s August special election, the two Republican candidates on the ballot received almost 60% of first place votes (Sarah Palin 31% and Nick Begich 28.5%), while the winning Democrat Mary Peltola was the top choice of 40% of voters.
Because no candidate received more than 50% to claim a first-round win, the candidate with the least first place votes (Begich) was eliminated. In a second tabulation, Begich voters’ second choices were distributed, and Peltola won enough of them to defeat Palin by about three points.
Confusing? Perhaps for voters the first time around.
On the other hand, proponents say it more faithfully reflects how each candidate appeals to the broader electorate.
And we’ll know more in November. The August election was a special runoff for a term of only months after the death of Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska. The same cast of candidates for U.S. House is on the ballot in Alaska’s November general election for a full term, and ranked choice may be the decider.
— By Dave Bonner
LCSD1, other districts should join school funding lawsuit
From the Sept. 17 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
In an era filled with contentious issues, it should be one of the easiest high-profile decisions the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees has made in a while. In fact, it shouldn't even require much discussion.
Joining the Wyoming Education Association's lawsuit against the state to challenge its failure to adequately fund K-12 schools is the quintessential "no-brainer." After all, if the state's largest school district won't join the fight, why does WEA even exist?
None of the state's 48 public school districts has more reason to object to the way the Wyoming Legislature has treated the issue of education funding than LCSD1. Year after year, lawmakers gather in Cheyenne and hear about annual K-12 funding deficits in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
Lawmakers have spent tens of thousands for more than a decade hiring consultants to determine how much the state should be spending. Each time, they hope the answer will come back in their favor, showing that K-12 schools are overfunded. Imagine their surprise and frustration when the consultants say just the opposite – they actually need to spend more in order to comply with the state's constitutional mandate to provide an equitable education to all students.
In 2010, consultant Larry Picus told lawmakers the state had plenty of money to fund K-12 education at the appropriate levels. At the time, however, they were way overfunding administrative and clerical support positions and seriously underfunding teachers and tutors. In fact, he said, the state was short 468 teachers and 119 tutors, yet had 322 more aides than the funding model called for, according to Casper Star-Tribune reporting at the time.
Seven years later, lawmakers hired the Denver firm ACA, hoping to justify additional cuts to education in the face of declining mineral revenue. Instead, the consultants recommended the Legislature provide an extra $70 million a year. The response from lawmakers? They cut $100 million over the next three years.
In 2020, when it was time to recalibrate again, experts recommended restoring the $100 million that was cut, but some lawmakers wanted to cut $100 million more. In the end, they used federal COVID-19 relief funds to maintain the status quo.
In 2021, the Legislature's Joint Education Committee recommended a $72 million external cost adjustment over two years. By the time this year's budget session rolled around, that had been reduced to a one-year external cost adjustment (ECA) of $10.2 million to cover educational materials and energy costs only.
So, obviously, legislators have no one to blame but themselves and their predecessors for the situation they find themselves in today.
Of course, this isn't the first time the issue has gone to court. More than four decades ago, in the 1980 case of Washakie County School District vs. Herschler, this state's Supreme Court ruled that it wasn't good enough to fund public education with just local property taxes. To do so created disparities between richer and poorer districts that violated the Wyoming Constitution.
The issue was revisited in 1995, when the school district in Campbell County sued the state over unequal funding. Once again, the Supreme Court sided with the district and ordered the state to find ways to provide the same quality education to all students, no matter where they lived.
As a result of the Campbell decision, the Legislature created a block grant model based on student enrollment, committed to regular funding model recalibration and periodic external cost adjustments. Every five years, the Legislature was supposed to adjust the overall funding model to best compensate for changes in the state's economic conditions. Then, the ECA was designed to adjust funding further to account for inflation and other market-driven costs of providing services and acquiring materials.
As is typical in a state whose residents are so adamantly opposed to tax increases, when tax revenue from the oil and gas industry declined, the governor and lawmakers looked for places to cut spending. In their minds, it was perfectly acceptable to make K-12 education take its fair share of the pain.
Yet, to do what they have done for the past 14 years not only ignores the Campbell decisions, it has created an estimated $300 million annual deficit for the state's K-12 education system. According to the WEA lawsuit, districts have been unable to give teachers raises to keep up with inflation and market pressure, failed to provide adequate counseling services, failed to fund security costs and failed to adequately fund school lunch costs.
The state also has failed to provide the necessary funds to keep up with maintenance of existing facilities, let alone replace old, outdated and overcrowded buildings. Many of those schools are here in Laramie County.
Students are trying to learn in classrooms that are frequently 80 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter at the start of the school year. Many elementary schools lack a staff librarian. After-school athletics for grades 5 and 6 have been cut. The list goes on and on.
It's well past time for WEA to drag state leaders into court. Of course, it shouldn't be up to the judicial branch to force the legislative branch to do its job, but if that's what it takes, so be it.
LCSD1 should jump onboard this essential court case and encourage all 47 other districts in Wyoming to do the same. Unfortunately, there seems to be no other way to get lawmakers to do the right thing.
David Adler: The Court protects the American labor movement
In a stunning decision on April 12, 1937, with enormous constitutional, economic and societal importance, the U.S. Supreme Court, in National Labor Relations Board v. Jones & Laughlin Steel Corporation, upheld a law that transformed workers’ rights and labor relations.
The Wagner Act of 1935 guaranteed the right of workers to organize labor unions. It also aimed to protect the right of employees to bargain collectively with their employers. The statute defined types of interference with these rights as unfair labor practices and empowered the NLRB to compel employers to halt such practices. Employers across the nation resisted the statute and it could not be applied to manufacturing companies, given the Court’s interpretation of congressional power over interstate commerce.
The Wagner Act — the Magna Carta of the American Labor Movement — revolutionized employer-employee rights and relations. The Jones & Laughlin ruling revolutionized the Court’s jurisprudence. It transformed the labor market and the workplace and, in the process, expanded congressional power over interstate commerce to new frontiers. One prominent scholar on the scene assessed the impact of the decision within the context of a series of cases that reversed rulings and upheld President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs and concluded that the Court was engaged in a “Constitutional Revolution, Ltd.” Certainly Justice Robert H. Jackson was correct in characterizing the landmark ruling as the most far-reaching victory ever won on behalf of labor in the Supreme Court.
The key provision in the Wagner Act involved the authorization of the NLRB to prohibit any person from engaging in any unfair labor practice that “affected commerce.” The Jones & Laughlin Steel Company was huge. It was the nation’s fourth-largest steel producer, employed more than 22,000 workers and owned iron ore, coal and limestone properties in several states, as well as railroad and shipping subsidiaries. In a word, it boasted integrated operations across America. It was also a strong opponent of labor unions. The NLRB filed charges against one of the company’s plants in Pennsylvania for firing some 20 union supporters before an election in 1935. The Labor Board declared, “There is an exceedingly vicious history of terrorism in this community.” The question before the Supreme Court was whether these unfair labor practices had a sufficient effect upon commerce to justify congressional control.
Before Jones & Laughlin, the Court had in several rulings regarded mines, mills and factories as engaging in activities that it categorized as “local” in nature and subject to state regulation. Consequently, they were immune to congressional regulation under the Commerce Clause. Congressional authority in the realm or stream of commerce was limited to those activities that transcended state boundaries.
The consequences of the Court’s ruling — for employers and employees and, indeed, for the life of the nation — generated vast and intense public interest. More than 1,000 people stood in line, hoping to squeeze into the 220 seats in the courtroom to hear what the High Tribunal would decide.
Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes, a former Governor of New York, U.S. Secretary of State and Republican presidential candidate in 1916 (in short, one of the most famous Americans of his time), wrote for a 5-4 majority that upheld the Wagner Act. He began his magisterial opinion by saying that those previous decisions that viewed labor relations as purely “local” activities “are not controlling here.” Hughes described Jones & Laughlin’s “far-flung activities” as immediate, with direct and indirect effects on the life of the nation. The effects could be “catastrophic.”
The nationally integrated character of the steel industry loomed large in the Court’s reasoning. “When industries organize themselves on a national scale,” Hughes wrote, “making their relation to interstate commerce the dominant factor in their activities, how can it be maintained that their industrial labor relations constitute a forbidden field into which Congress may not enter when it is necessary to protect interstate commerce from the paralyzing consequences of the industrial war?”
The Court’s dismissal of previous rulings on the Commerce Clause meant that it was now embracing a maximum view of congressional authority over commerce. In brief, Congress could regulate not only interstate commerce itself, but any activity affecting commerce.
That fact pained the dissenters in Jones & Laughlin, the so-called Four Horsemen — George Sutherland, James McReynolds, Pierce Butler and Willis Van Devanter — who protested the extension of congressional authority beyond anything previously deemed permissible. As a historical matter, the Court’s ruling indicated that it would no longer veto congressional regulation of the economy, which was the essential motivation behind President Roosevelt’s court-packing plan. The ruling, moreover, was widely regarded as the Court’s contribution toward a peaceful restoration of frayed, indeed, tense relations between the president and the justices and its acceptance of the New Deal.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported. in part. through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
