CHEYENNE (WNE) — Laramie County sheriff’s deputies issued a citation to a woman illegally gathering signatures near a polling station Tuesday, part of a broader pattern of disturbances caused by staffers for independent presidential candidates Kanye West and Brock Pierce.
Deputies were dispatched to two different polling places in Cheyenne on primary day Tuesday, Lt. Mark Slovik said Thursday. Two calls were to Laramie County Community College and came because of the same woman who was gathering signatures within 100 yards of the polls, a violation of state electioneering law. It’s unclear if she was gathering signatures for West or Pierce, both of whom need 4,025 people to sign the petition in the next week in order to be included on the Wyoming ballot.
“She was very argumentative and uncooperative,” Slovik said in an email. “Her argument was that the law should be 100 feet as compared to 100 yards and that there have been federal court decisions determining that 100 yards is unconstitutional.”
After being cited for breaking electioneering laws, she “ultimately agreed to collect signatures at a distance of 100 yards,” Slovik said.
But deputies were later called again and returned to LCCC, where the same woman “was stopping traffic causing a disturbance so that the polling place could not operate in an orderly manner.”
She was again cited, this time for disturbing a polling place. LCCC staff asked that she be given a criminal trespass warning, and the woman left the property.
Slovik said he didn’t know who the woman was gathering signatures for.
