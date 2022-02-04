The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 112 on Friday from Wednesday.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the department received 1,170 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday and Friday, along with 290 new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,348, leaving the state with 2,962 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 479; Natrona County had 396; Fremont County had 343; Campbell had 262; Sweetwater had 217; Sheridan had 152; Albany had 142; Carbon had 124; Teton had 103; Park had 97; Goshen had 95; Lincoln had 72; Uinta had 70; Sublette had 62; Converse had 56; Niobrara had 54; Washakie had 47; Weston had 43; Crook had 40; Big Horn had 34; Johnson had 27; Hot Springs had 25, and Platte had 22.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 149,842 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 145,230 have recovered.
The number of patients in Wyoming hospital being treated for coronavirus dropped by 16 between Wednesday and Friday to total 139.
Most of the patients, 37, were being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center while 35 were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.