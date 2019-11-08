JACKSON — A Jackson contractor who threatened a town employee Tuesday faces a felony charge of terroristic threatening and a misdemeanor charge of disruptive conduct within governmental facilities.
Paul Rivers, 67, a longtime resident and contractor, walked into the Jackson Police Department just after 10 a.m. Tuesday and said, “You better get a cop up to the planning department because someone is about to die,” according to Lt. Roger Schultz. The planning department is just upstairs from the police department in Town Hall.
Officers detained Rivers almost immediately, after which he admitted to making the threat and was arrested.
Rivers, who is in custody in the Teton County Jail, appeared via Skype for his arraignment Wednesday. Circuit Court Judge James Radda scheduled his preliminary hearing for 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 12 and set bail at $5,000.
“Paul Rivers is a longtime resident of the valley, over 40 years,” said his attorney, Bill Fix. “He owns a home and runs a business. ... I don’t believe him to be a flight risk in the slightest.”
Among the other conditions of his bail, Rivers must not enter Town Hall or contact the town employee he allegedly threatened.
Fix said the incident “arises out of a dispute over an ongoing construction project,” which means Rivers’ company will need to continue working with town officials. But Fix said Rivers will be absent at inspections and that his employees can attend any necessary meetings at Town Hall on his behalf.
The maximum penalty for the felony charge is three years in jail and a fine of $10,000, and for the misdemeanor charge 60 days in jail and a fine of $750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.