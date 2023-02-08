City of Sheridan struggles to keep employees
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The city of Sheridan continues to lose employees to better paying jobs elsewhere, according to Human Resources Director Heather Doke.
Doke told Sheridan City Council during its regular meeting Monday the city lost 24 employees in 2022, 14 of whom left in the second half of the year. Of the 24, six retired and 12 left for better pay. Eight city employees have left or will be leaving in 2023.
A 2017 study by the Society for Human Resource Management showed “employers will need to spend the equivalent of six to nine months of an employee’s salary,” to replace them. Doke estimated the city employee turnover in 2022 cost between $680,000 and $1 million.
The city currently has 12 open positions.
“Usually, I can name you what those positions are,” Doke said. “But, we’ve got so many right now, I can’t even remember what all of them are.”
Pay and cost of living are big contributors to the city’s struggle to recruit and retain employees. Doke said the starting pay lags behind other cities in Wyoming and both housing and the cost of living are second-highest in the state, excluding Jackson.
Councilor Steve Brantz said he wants to see better pay for blue-collar workers.
“I would like to think that we were helping the hardworking, blue-collar, work boots kind of person before we take care of our department heads,” Brantz said. “And I’m sorry, that sounds rough, but that’s the way it is.”
Councilor Greg Luhman said the city needs to make the pay livable.
“When a fireman and a teacher can’t afford anything but a 900-square-foot home, there’s something wrong,” Luhman said. “So, we need to make it livable here.”
This story was published on Feb. 7, 2023.
Wyoming’s average gasoline prices up 2.3 cents per gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 39.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 12.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.94 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.05 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon on Monday.
The national average is up 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on Feb. 8, 2023.
Sheridan man stranded on mountain found alive
SHERIDAN (WNE) — A 57-year-old man was found alive after being stranded in the Bighorn Mountains on a snowmobile trip Monday.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as overdue from a snowmobiling trip in the Bighorn Mountains, according to a press release from Sheriff Levi Dominguez.
The reporting party had last made contact with the man at 4:15 a.m. when the man claimed to have been stuck overnight with his snowmobile but was approximately two miles away from safety. In waist deep snow, the man was able to start a fire and had enough food and water to make it through the night.
Sheridan Area Search and Rescue was mobilized to Forest Service Roads 184 and 185 near Black Mountain Road and Steamboat Point, the last known area the man was in. Johnson County Search and Rescue was requested to aid in the search in the early afternoon and local snowmobile riders were also coordinated by SASR to assist.
According to the press release, a private citizen from Buffalo flew his personal helicopter over the search area and spotted the subject near Leopard Rock.
Search teams were mobilized to the area and located the missing man around dark.
He was determined to be hypothermic and suffering from frostbite on his hands and feet and was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.
SCSO thanked the 27 personnel from Sheridan and Johnson County, as well as the expert local snowmobilers who aided in the search for their time and efforts.
This story was published on Feb. 7, 2023.
Pair charged in infant’s drugging
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Douglas man and woman are facing felony child endangerment charges after their infant child was found unresponsive and tested positive at the hospital for both methamphetamine and marijuana. Police responded to Keevin Ware and Haily Walker’s apartment on S. Riverbend on Jan. 13 to find the unresponsive infant, who was born to the couple in 2021, and another infant, also born in 2021.
The first child was taken to Memorial Hospital of Converse County, where she tested positive for the drugs and, due to her worsening condition, was taken to Denver Children’s Hospital, according to police affidavits filed in the two court cases.
The affidavit states that while Walker was being taken to the Converse County Detention Center, she stated that she and Ware “were trying to get off methamphetamine.”
Ware, 27, and Walker were arrested for child endangerment and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Both made their initial appearances in Converse County Circuit Court in late January and their cases were bound over to state district court for trial on Jan. 27 (Ware) and Jan. 31 (Walker).
Both are charged with two counts of child endangerment, which is punishable by up to five years and a $5,000 fine per count upon conviction.
Ware also faces a felony for possession - meth, second offense, which has the same maximum punishment. He is also charged with possession of marijuana, second offense, which is a felony carrying a five year, $5,000 maximum sentence.
Those previous convictions came in 2015 and 2016.
This story was published on Feb. 8, 2023.
