LARAMIE (WNE) — While much of the University of Wyoming’s focus is on its ability to open in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the institution’s leadership is also looking ahead to a time when campus is not only open, but radically transformed.
A 20-year master plan approved by the Board of Trustees during its meeting Thursday lays out the structure of that transformation, which would require new construction and renovations of existing buildings and plazas.
“It’s really intended to help UW understand the condition of existing facilities, current and projected space needs, campus mobility, landscaping and infrastructure,” campus architect Matt Newman told the board. “All to help guide the physical development of the campus.”
Broadly, the plan seeks to make campus more cohesive, connecting various “precincts” — such as the research precinct to the north and athletic and cultural precincts to the east — while improving the livability, design or flow of those areas. The master plan was developed by architecture firm Sasaki, which has been working on it since January 2019.
The plan calls for $120 million for infrastructure improvements spread out over the next 20 years. That money would go to increasing shared social spaces and natural lighting in some of UW’s more austere buildings and extending the bike-friendly qualities of campus beyond the core area. The master plan also makes the argument for adding a residence hall wing to Knight Hall, and completely renovating Ross Hall into dorms, which was the building’s original, historic function.
