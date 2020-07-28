GUERNSEY (WNE) – At approximately 9:15 Sunday morning, bikes began to appear on the horizons, some coming East on Highway 26 and some coming west, all descending on Guernsey where they would rendezvous with the entourage carrying the names of the fallen soldiers who had given their lives in battles since 9/11.
Nick Schwab, the director for the ALR Chapter 95 in Guernsey said that riders from Guernsey were participating in the ride sponsored by the Casper College Veterans Club and the name of the ride, nationally recognized as “Remembering Our Fallen” passed through Guernsey, heading toward Glendo at 9:45 a.m.
“This is a memorial similar to the traveling Vietnam wall,” Schwab said. “But it’s for the 9/11 veterans forward. Not to exclude Vietnam, but the memorial is for the veterans who died since 9/11.”
The date is the distinction date between the Vietnam War and the wars that followed, starting with Operation Desert Storm.
The 50 bikers who came through Guernsey were part of an entourage that would pick up additional riders who would join along the route to escort the wall bearing the names of the fallen.
The group began in Torrington at 9 a.m. and roared into Guernsey, picking up a police escort through town. The group, traveling west out of Guernsey at 70 mph were making good time, heading toward Highway 25 north. It had stops planned at Glendo, Douglas, Glenrock and Casper College.
