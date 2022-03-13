Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 54F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.