POWELL — Top secret missions, military cover-ups and literal run-ins with the president of the United States may seem like something out of a Hollywood movie, but Navy veteran Larry Riley of Powell has led a life that feels like it could be straight out of an action film.
Riley was a petty officer third class aboard the USS Arlington, which was assigned to assist with communications during the Apollo 11 splashdown in July 1969. However, the ship wound up playing a larger than expected role in recovering Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins from their lunar trip.
The Arlington was at Yankee Station off the coast of Vietnam when it was ordered on short notice to support President Richard Nixon’s trip to the Apollo 11 splashdown site.
After making a brief stop in Guam for fuel, supplies, personnel and briefings, the Arlington departed Guam on July 15 and rendezvoused with the prime recovery ship, the USS Hornet, on July 21.
According to a history of the ship compiled by the U.S. Navy, the Arlington headed to the splashdown area on July 23, and the helicopter carrying President Nixon and his party landed on deck around 5:30 p.m. — the evening before the splashdown.
Nixon spoke to the crewmen and toured the ship. Soldiers got to see the president and even shake his hand if they were lucky. But in Riley’s case, he got a little closer than Secret Service agents were comfortable with.
“[Nixon] came aboard our ship to have dinner with our captain, and I didn’t know he was back,” Riley said. “Apparently Mr. Nixon was standing [behind a door] talking to the guys in the mess hall. All I heard was, ‘Hey guys, nice knowing ya. Thanks for your effort.’ And I’m backing up [through the door] and … I hit something. Then all of a sudden I’m lowered against the bulkhead door.”
Three big men pinned Riley to the wall and put him in a headlock, covering his face with their hands.
“... I can’t see anything and they’re asking, ‘Who are you and how’d you get through here?’ Now I can’t say a word because they got me pinned up. So I’m [thinking], ‘What the heck is going on?’” Riley said. “I didn’t know anything about it [until] someone said, ‘You hit the President of the United States. You ran into Mr. Nixon when you backed up.’”
Nixon ultimately traveled to the Hornet for the splashdown, but because it was stationed 13 miles away for safety, the president missed the historic Apollo 11 splashdown.
As for the crew of the Arlington, they were stationed only about 5 miles away from the site. At around 5:50 a.m. on July 24, 1969, they witnessed the first men on the moon descend back to earth from their expedition.
“Everybody was moving as fast as they could to get on top of the deck,” Riley said. “You could see the sun starting to rise, and if you looked out across the water, you [could see] three red, white and blue parachutes open.”
As soon as the capsule hit the water, “all these helicopters took off from the Hornet with divers onboard and they jumped out of the helicopter into the water and started attaching flotation devices to the capsule,” Riley recalled.
Navy veteran Al Hassebrock of Illinois was aboard the Arlington and witnessed this historic event as well. Hassebrock is one of very few people to have witnessed not only the splashdown of the Apollo 11, but also of the Apollo 8 and 10. He now uses his knowledge to inform people of the Arlington’s importance to the Apollo 11 splashdown.
“We weren’t planned to be there; it was just good luck,” Hassebrock said in an interview with WAND-TV. “We were standing there on deck and pretty soon someone shouted out ‘Here it comes.’ You heard the boom and then you [saw] a streak, and then finally three big parachutes.”
Though the Arlington wasn’t intended to be at the Apollo 11 splashdown, it played a big role in recovering the astronauts.
Unfortunately, the Hornet got all of the recognition because the Arlington’s involvement wasn’t supposed to be disclosed; while the Arlington was intended to support the president’s visit, it also wound up aiding communications when the Hornet lost contact due to a storm.
“The next morning we have a guy from NASA come up to my captain … and tell him that he wants to know what the login is to the ship for the captain’s log,” Riley said. “And he says, ‘Well, we don’t want the public to know that you were there to help rescue, that we had lost track of the astronauts.’”
Riley’s captain, however, pushed back.
“My captain said, ‘We were there, we came for you guys, we told you what was going on. We actually rescued these guys because you had no clue when they were coming. You can take me right now to see Mr. Nixon because I want to talk to him. This log is going to stay here as long as I’m alive because my guys sacrificed their lives,’” Riley recalled.
Between witnessing the historic splashdown and running into the president of the United States, Riley had an eventful time aboard the Arlington. But he had let his encounter with the president go, not thinking about it again until he was stationed in Guam in 1972.
There he again encountered President Nixon, who was at the U.S. territory before a visit to China.
“I worked in the [cryptography] and message center, and Mr. Nixon comes in about midnight, and we all come to attention,” Riley said. “Then he comes through the door and I’m not sure what I’m going to say when he gets to me.
“I’m like the 10th guy down and he starts to come talk to me and I just turn around and say, ‘Mr. President, do you remember somebody bumping into you on the Arlington? Sir, that was me and I apologize,’” Riley recalled. “Then [Nixon] said, ‘That was you? You must have gone through hell for that.’ I said to him, ‘Well, I’m sorry it happened. I don’t know where the guard was for it,’” Riley recalled.
“Then he shook my hand and said, ‘Yeah, somebody goofed up’ and then he moved down to the next guy.”
Before the president left, though, he agreed to sign the inside of Riley’s white hat.
For years, the extent of the Arlington’s role in the Apollo 11 splashdown was classified information. The soldiers aboard the Hornet received citations, but those aboard the Arlington were only given an envelope labeled “Apollo 11 Splashdown Recovery” to show they were there.
Hassebrock is currently working on a project to get a film made about the Arlington’s involvement in the Apollo 11 splashdown and is trying to share the story that isn’t in history books so it can continue to be passed on through generations.
Hassebrock has the largest collection of Apollo memorabilia and shares it with others to pass on his story.
“I wasn’t thinking about being there [to witness] history. Today, you look back and, oh my goodness, was that a special day,” Hassebrock told WAND.
Riley is thankful to have been a witness to the historic event. As one of the few remaining sailors on board the Arlington that day, he passes on his story in hopes of shedding light on the lesser known history of the Apollo 11 splashdown.
This story was published on March 8, 2022.
