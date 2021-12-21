The number of active coronavirus cases fell by 156 over the weekend, dropping below 1,000 for the first time since August.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the department received 151 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend and 27 reports of new probable cases.
Also over the weekend, the number of recoveries reported among those with laboratory-confirmed or probable cases increased by 334, leaving the state with 851 active cases. The last time the number of active cases was below 1,000 was on Aug. 2, when the total stood at 979.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 189; Uinta County had 105; Natrona had 91; Fremont had 67; Campbell had 66; Teton had 43; Park had 41; Carbon and Sweetwater had 40; Sheridan had 28; Albany had 27; Weston had 20; Platte had 17; Goshen had 16; Johnson and Sublette had 11; Crook and Lincoln had nine; Big Horn and Converse had six; Washakie had five; Hot Springs had three, and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 113,762 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 111,409 have recovered.
The number of people being treated in Wyoming hospitals for coronavirus fell by 22 over the weekend to total 82 on Monday.
The highest number of COVID patients being treated was 30 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating 21.
