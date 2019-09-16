LARAMIE — A firefighter for the city of Laramie was awarded $280,357 in damages this week after he sued the city for firing him almost seven years ago.
A jury awarded Bret Vance the sum after a trial this week in the Albany County Courthouse.
The verdict was the culmination of years of litigation between Vance and the city after the firefighter was fired in December 2012.
Years of court battles, appeals and overturned decisions led the city to reinstate Vance and fire him again.
Ultimately, the city’s firing of him was determined to be unjustified by Laramie’s Civil Service Commission.
Before the jury issued a verdict in favor of Vance this week, attorneys for the city had tried to argue that the firefighter was not entitled to compensation for lost wages because the Laramie Fire Department’s collective bargaining agreement with employees doesn’t explicitly entitle pay for time not worked.
The city has a zero tolerance drug policy and also requires firefighters to submit to random drug and alcohol testing. In 2010, Vance tested positive for cocaine, but was subsequently allowed to return to work after attending rehab.
After testing positive for a small amount of alcohol in late 2012, Vance — a shift commander at the time — was placed on administrative leave and subsequently fired.
In November, Vance returned to work with the city as division chief of community risk reduction around the same time a district court judge ordered he be reinstated to a position of equal pay and rank.
