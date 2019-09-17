POWELL (WNE) — Two scofflaws have been charged with trespassing at Yellowstone National Park after walking to the Old Faithful geyser for a closer look and cellphone photos last week.
The two men — who have yet to be identified by park officials — were photographed standing next to the geyser and looking down into the steam-filled hole by other visitors. Park rangers were notified and the two visitors were ticketed and were given a chance to come back to the park — this time to appear before a federal magistrate at Mammoth Hot Springs in December. Violation notices for mandatory court appearances have been issued to both men, park officials said.
This is not the first time visitors have been charged for trespassing around Old Faithful. Last September, Gabriel Villalva of Colorado was charged with foot travel in a thermal area, interference with a government employee, resisting a government employee and disorderly conduct.
Trespassing can also have deadly consequences: In Yellowstone’s history, more than 20 visitors have died after being scalded by boiling waters.
The last person to die in a geothermal accident was Colin Nathaniel Scott, 23, of Portland, Oregon, who died in a hot spring near Porkchop Geyser in June 2016. Scott and his sister illegally left the boardwalk and walked more than 200 yards in the Norris Geyser Basin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.