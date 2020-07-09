JACKSON (WNE) — What is believed to be the longest-running gunfight in the country resumed this week.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a divided Jackson Town Council voted 3-2 Monday night to allow the Jackson Hole Playhouse, in conjunction with the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce, to resume the Town Square Shootout twice nightly, Monday through Saturday, beginning Tuesday.
The measure was approved with two conditions: One, that it will remain subject to ongoing review by the Teton County Health Department and, two, that attendees be required to wear masks.
In voting in favor, councilors Arne Jorgensen, Hailey Morton Levinson and Jonathan Schechter pointed to the importance of Town Manager Larry Pardee’s ability to discontinue the shows without waiting for council approval if they end up posing a health danger to the public, what Schechter and Mayor Pete Muldoon called a “quick-reaction tool.”
The approximately 8-minute shows begin at 5:45 and 6:15 p.m. The intersection of Center and Deloney streets will be closed from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to accommodate the performances, according to council documents. Attendance will be capped at 175 people.
Muldoon and Councilor Jim Stanford were the two no votes, citing health concerns about having nearly 200 people gathering on Town Square to watch the performances. Both said they would like the shows to resume, acknowledging their popularity and long-running tradition, but they said couldn’t vote in favor because they worry about coronavirus spread.
