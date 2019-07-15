CHEYENNE — A computer technician who is accused of stealing nearly $65,000 by forging checks from the Wyoming Mining Association in 2016 was recently transferred to Laramie County from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle to appear in district court.
Matthew Rose, 29, faces five counts of forgery and one count of theft. He is accused of stealing six checks from the Mining Association, forging signatures on five of them and ultimately depositing the money into his personal bank account.
According to court documents:
Rose was given after-hours access to the Mining Association office when the organization was preparing to move from 2601 Central Ave. to its current location at 1401 Airport Parkway #230. Rose was an employee for Geek Garage, which was subcontracted by Wyomingnetwork LLC to coordinate the transfer of telephone lines and computer equipment to the new office. He was given after-hours access from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2016.
Around Oct. 27, 2016, two Mining Association employees, office manager Heidi Peterson and accountant Tammy Lantz, reported a theft by fraud to Cheyenne Police. Five checks were made out to Geek Garage that had not been authorized by the Mining Association, totaling $64,591.01.
Peterson had discovered the missing checks about two weeks earlier, around Oct. 11, 2016. The checks were kept in a box in a desk drawer that was not typically locked. Peterson immediately moved to stop payment on the checks, but Lantz found upon reconciliation that five of the checks had already cleared.
Each charge of forgery carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, as does the single theft charge.
