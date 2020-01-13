ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) – Applause filled the boardroom Thursday night after the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees unanimously voted to seek authorization to offer a bachelor of applied science in business degree program and become a baccalaureate-granting institution.
During the 2019 legislative session, a law passed that granted Wyoming community colleges the ability to offer applied baccalaureate degrees. Since then, WWCC and other Wyoming colleges have been developing programs and looking at what it takes to meet higher standards.
Dr. Kim Dale reviewed the timeline of the process. She noted that last fall the board gave the college permission to present a bachelor of applied science in business degree program to the Wyoming Community College Commission. After WWCC representatives went before the college commission, she said they next needed board approval to submit the program to the Higher Learning Commission, which will make the final determination.
Dale called the decision an exciting moment and a historic vote for WWCC.
WWCC Dean of Academics Cliff Wittstruck noted that the process is more than just adding a degree. He called it a “game changer” that takes the college to the next level.
Board President Regina Clark said the trustees support the efforts of the college, and added the college is ready for the next step, as is the public.
“This is going to be great for our community,” Clark said. “I think there are a lot of people ready to jump in and get their feet wet.”
