The deaths of seven more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the seven, five men and two women, died earlier this month, bring the total number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the virus to 328.
Two of the victims were Campbell County men who were residents of long-term care facilities. Two others were a Laramie County man and woman who were also residents of long-term care facilities.
Other victims were a Fremont County man, a Natrona County woman and a Sweetwater County man.
Meanwhile, Department of Health figures released Tuesday showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming continued to decline on Tuesday, falling by 592.
The department said 152 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 137 new probable cases were reported Tuesday.
The number of new reports of recoveries increased by 874 to leave the state with 2,375 active cases, a decline of 592 from Monday.
Laramie County had 472 active cases; Natrona County had 352; Sweetwater County had 278; Fremont County had 146; Park had 140; Campbell had 125; Sheridan had 114; Uinta had 100; Albany had 93; Washakie had 90; Teton had 78; Lincoln had 72; Converse and Goshen had 50; Big Horn had 42; Carbon had 39; Johnson had 37; Sublette had 27; Platte had 21; Hot Springs had 19; Crook had 15; Weston had 11, and Niobrara had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Reports of new confirmed cases came from 19 counties, with Laramie County having the highest number of new cases at 34. Sweetwater County had 16.
The new confirmed cases brought the total seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 34,712.
The number of probable cases on Tuesday stood at 5,352 seen since the pandemic began, an increase of 137 from Monday.
The state is now reporting that 37,361 people with confirmed or probable cases have recovered since mid-March.
