The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell below 3,000 to start the week.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed that over the weekend, the state received reports of 528 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 171 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,217, leaving the state with 2,609 active cases, a decline of 521 from Friday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 470; Laramie County had 343; Fremont County had 229; Campbell County had 166; Sheridan and Uinta had 162; Sweetwater had 145; Albany had 130; Park had 112; Goshen had 107; Carbon had 96; Lincoln had 81; Weston had 76; Teton had 61; Converse had 57; Washakie had 52; Platte had 34; Crook and Sublette had 29; Johnson had 25; Niobrara had 18; Big Horn had 16, and Hot Springs had nine.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 103,622 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 99,839 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus fell by 11 over the weekend to total 182.
The highest number of coronavirus patients was found at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, 49, while 30 were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.