POWELL (WNE) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says the current public health orders will be extended through at least the end of the month, citing increasing cases of COVID-19.
“I’m disappointed again that we continue to see case numbers rise,” Gordon said. “Wyoming residents only need to look at what Texas, Florida and Arizona are experiencing to see how much damage being careless, not wearing a mask, and failing to social distance can cause to our state’s economy, our citizens’ health and our healthcare system.”
The governor added that he’s been “encouraged” to see many businesses “requiring staff and urging customers to wear face coverings.”
The current restrictions limit indoor gatherings to no more than 50 people and outdoor gatherings to no more than 250 people and, among other things, require precautions and increased spacing at places like restaurants.
In his release, Gordon noted that the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state has risen — from five patients late last month to 17 on Monday. That’s the most hospitalizations since April 22, the governor’s office said, though below a peak of 23.
One Park County resident — an older man with a confirmed case of COVID-19 — was being treated at Powell Valley Hospital on Monday. He’s been a patient there since Wednesday, Park County Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said.
