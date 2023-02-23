JACKSON — Although rarely used in Jackson Hole, Taser electroshock weapons have been getting more attention nationally. Policies vary by county and court over what is deemed reasonable force.
Tasers are designed as nonlethal weapons, a tool for law enforcement officers to safely subdue noncompliant suspects by giving them a jolt of 50,000 volts of electricity.
But an online database, FatalEncounters.org, started by a former newspaper editor who consolidated data from 2010 to 2021, found at least 513 cases in which subjects died soon after police used Tasers on them.
Two deaths following Taser shootings have occurred recently.
Bodycam footage was released by the Los Angeles Police Department after a Washington, D.C., teacher died from cardiac arrest hours after a Taser was used Jan. 3. Keenan Anderson was a 10th-grade teacher who was Tasered six times in 42 seconds by officers. The cause of death has not yet been established.
Police in North Carolina released footage Feb. 10 after officers used a Taser on a Black man, Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, who had told officers he had heart problems. At one point Williams, who died about an hour later, was held on the ground by officers as he was shocked three times.
Death following the use of a CED, or conducted energy device, is statistically rare, the National Institute of Justice found. However, the institute outlined what may constitute improper use of a CED — too many activations of the device, prolonged exposure or use on the chest, which may boost risk for heart abnormalities.
A 2011 Department of Justice report cited survey-based studies that put the risk of death from the devices at less than 0.25%, or 1 in 400.
A 2019 article in the National Institute of Justice Journal stated: “Since their introduction, CEDs have been a magnet for controversy, given the extreme if momentary pain and loss of muscle control they impart, the sometimes indistinct line between justified and improper uses of the device, and the rare but real possibility of death after CED exposure.”
Federal courts have begun moving toward a stricter constitutional standard for CED use, with some finding that a subject’s mere physical resistance or failure to comply physically with police commands did not warrant being shocked by a CED.
For example, in 2010 the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, which serves districts in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, ruled that a person’s refusal to release his arms for handcuffing did not justify police use of a CED, where the subject was unarmed and there was little risk that he could access a weapon.
A 2016 decision in the Fourth Circuit, whose appellate decisions are binding federal law in North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, held that “Taser use is unreasonable force in response to resistance that does not raise a risk of immediate danger.”
Even when the subject was unrestrained and physically resisting law enforcement, the Fourth Circuit held that use of a CED would be “excessive absent a safety threat to police or others.”
The decision also forbade Taser use on a fleeing subject.
The town of Jackson’s policy, however, does allow Tasers to prevent escapes and overcome resistance.
“Physical force shall not be used against individuals in restraints, except as objectively reasonable, based on the totality of the circumstances, to prevent their escape or prevent imminent bodily injury to the individual, the officer, or another person,” the policy states.
Jackson’s policy is in line with protocols outlined by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, which authorizes Tasers to be used “to protect the officer or others from reasonably perceived immediate threat of physical harm, to restrain or subdue an individual who is actively resisting or evading arrest, or to bring an unlawful situation safely and effectively under control.”
Use of a Taser has sparked controversy in Teton County before. In August 2005 a county sheriff’s deputy shot a streaker in the back with a Taser as the naked man ran around the rodeo arena holding a fire extinguisher during the Demolition Derby, before a crowd of 3,500 people.
In response to the community uproar and debate about proper use of force, then-Sheriff Bob Zimmer held a demonstration during a Rotary Club luncheon in which he was zapped with a Taser to demonstrate that it was safe. “Not that bad,” he said afterward, and the crowd applauded.
The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office use of force policy is not publicly available, Public Information Officer Travis Bingham said.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office did not return a request to view their force policies by press time.
A March 2022 decision in the 10th Circuit, which includes Wyoming, ruled in favor of a Denver police officer, saying that the officer was justified in his use of a Taser when an unarmed man wouldn’t stop walking toward him.
The officer had ordered the unarmed man to crawl. When he refused to do so, the officer threatened to use his Taser. The man stood upright from his knees and then walked toward the officer, despite repeatedly being told to stop. He ultimately was Tasered.
Continuing to approach an officer after being told to stop was not a minor detail, the court found, as that potentially posed an “immediate threat to the safety of officers” despite the man’s arms being at his sides and the fact that he did not try to flee.
A 2005 report prepared by the Stanford Criminal Justice Center for the City of Mountain View, California, recommended that Tasers be “limited to circumstances under which the use of lethal force would also be permitted.”
It also highlighted the lack of national standards.
“The use of Tasers by law enforcement officers is almost entirely unregulated,” the report found. “Therefore, any municipality or state that endeavors to implement a policy guiding law enforcement agencies in the appropriate use of Tasers should be commended.”
The Jackson Police Department’s full Force Response policy is available online.
This story was published on Feb. 22, 2023.
