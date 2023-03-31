Wyoming senators introduce bill to help rural airports
CHEYENNE (WNE) –U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., recently introduced legislation to help small, rural airports “unfairly affected by burdensome regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration that put their federal funding at risk,” according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.
Many small, rural airports across the country have been forced to reduce air service and have not been able to meet federal mandates to continue receiving grants from the FAA, according to the release.
These airports use these funds for safety enhancements, efficiency improvements, facility upgrades and infrastructure projects.
This legislation would create a temporary exemption for small airports that previously qualified for funding but have now lost eligibility due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 lockdowns, pilot shortages and regional airline closures.
“This bill will ensure rural airports across Wyoming — from Evanston to Gillette and Cheyenne to Cody — continue to receive the resources they need to improve air service,” Barrasso said in the release.
This story was published on March 31, 2023.
Teton County sees slight population decline in 2022
JACKSON (WNE)— Teton and Niobrara counties share the distinction of the having the biggest population declines in Wyoming in 2022, according to state findings based on U.S. census data.
The Teton and Niobrara populations each declined 1.4% from July 2021 to July 2022, according to a press release. The next biggest declines occurred in Laramie and Natrona counties, each down 0.1%.
In contrast, Wyoming’s total population grew moderately, rising 0.3% to 581,381, slightly less than the U.S. growth rate of 0.4%.
Sixteen counties saw their populations expand during that July-to-July period. The one with the biggest jump, 2.4%, was Teton’s neighbor, Lincoln County, home to the Star Valley community where many Jackson Hole workers live.
Since the 2020 Census, Lincoln’s population has grown 5.5%, leading all other counties, the release said.
From July 2021 to July 2022, the second-fastest growing counties were Big Horn and Crook, each rising 1.8%.
Wyoming continues to see a reversal in a trend of negative net migration. Between 2014 and 2019, more people left the state than moved in, due to the energy downturn. But from 2021 to 2022, more than three-fourths of Wyoming counties saw positive net migration, led by Park, Sheridan and Lincoln counties.
Teton County was not part of that trend last year.
“Only four counties experienced negative net migration: Teton (-451), Sweetwater (-249), Carbon (-103) and Niobrara (-19),” the release said.
This story was published on Mar. 31, 2023.
Sheridan County Airport snow removal leads to long weeks
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Snow this winter has led to multiple 80-hour weeks for the Sheridan County Airport snow removal crew.
Airport manager Robert Gill said the crew is approaching 800 cumulative hours of overtime since September. February had the most overtime hours accumulated at 235 among the seven people who assist with snow removal.
Gill said despite the long hours, the airport handles snow well.
He said snow storage is a process in itself.
“It’s not a matter of just plowing and pushing snow off the pavement, because we have lighting up on the edge of the pavement,” he said.
Plows push snow near the edge of the pavement, at which point a snowblower, much larger than one found in homes, blows snow over the lights and signs to ensure they are not covered.
There are two shifts: the morning shift has a scheduled start time of 4:30 a.m. so the crew can arrive ahead of early morning departures. Gill said even a dusting of snow can push the start time to 2 a.m. or earlier. He also said snow will generally cause people to be called in on their days off.
“It’s early mornings and sometimes really late days added onto those early mornings,” said employee Isaiah Bothamley. “If the snow keeps falling we (need) to hang out (at the airport) and do what it takes to keep it clear. I think that’s something people don’t realize. The whole town can be covered in snow at two o’clock in the morning, but the airport’s usually the clearest spot in all of town.”
This story was published on March 30, 2023.
Sublette County prepares for possible flooding
PINEDALE (WNE) — Temperatures in Sublette County will eventually rise, melting the heavy blanket of snow covering communities across the region and creating the potential for flooding.
The Upper Green River drainage is currently sitting at 108 percent of normal, according to the SNOTEL map published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on March 29.
Preparations are already underway in Sublette County in case significant flooding does take place later this spring or summer, said Jim Mitchell, Sublette County Emergency Management coordinator.
Sublette County Emergency Management and its partners at the local, state and federal levels actively monitor changing weather conditions and how they might affect flooding each year.
Sublette County Emergency Management and other agencies are watching snowmelt at both low elevations and in the high country. The county acquired a “considerable amount of sandbags” and sand this year to “protect public infrastructure” and to help alleviate “nuisance flooding” at residences and businesses, said Mitchell.
The county is also training specific employees to operate the three-chute, multi-bagger sandbag machine, he said.
Mitchell encouraged home and business owners to get out ahead of the problem and do what they can to mitigate nuisance flooding on their property. This includes moving snow away from structures, like garages, and routing snowmelt away from buildings by creating alternative drainages.
He also urged property owners to review their flood insurance policies, paying close attention to what is and is not covered by the policy.
This story was published on March 31, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.