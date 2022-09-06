Let's fix our flawed system for replacing officials who exit early
From the Sept. 4 Casper Star-Tribune:
In a matter of weeks, Wyoming will need to select a temporary secretary of state. The current officeholder, Ed Buchanan, is leaving for a judicial post in his hometown. Buchanan’s term ends in January, which means an interim officeholder is needed until his voter-approved replacement takes over (that will almost certainly be Rep. Chuck Gray, who won the GOP nomination last month and doesn’t face a competitor in the general election).
In Wyoming, when statewide elected officials can’t complete their terms, the central committee of the political party from which they belong chooses three possible replacements. Those nominees are forwarded to the governor, who makes the final decision. That happened in January following the departure of former schools superintendent Jillian Balow.
The process of choosing Balow’s replacement highlighted the flaws in our current system. The Republican Central Committee asked three questions of the would-be nominees including one query related to the son-in-law of Attorney General Merrick Garland and a second on a 2013 law that stripped away power from the schools superintendent before being struck down. Apparently in the minds of committee members, those questions were somehow more pertinent than asking about the structural deficit in Wyoming’s education budget or the state’s teacher morale and retention problems. Experience in education administration and familiarity with Wyoming’s public schools were apparently not vital to the committee. Megan Degenfelder, the former chief policy officer for the Wyoming Department of Education, a sixth-generation Wyomingite who attended state schools and who’s been involved in the Republican Party since she was a teen, was rejected. Instead, they opted for two recent transplants to the state and a former lawmaker with no experience as an educator.
The process was fraught in a third way. The central committee assigned the same voting power to each county. So the three-person Niobrara County delegation, which represents 2,300 residents, had just as much of a say as the three representatives from Laramie County, which has a population of 99,000 — or roughly 44 times the size of Niobrara. And, most importantly, the process did not represent what the people of Wyoming wanted. The person appointed to be superintendent, Brian Schroeder, just lost to Degenfelder in the GOP primary, despite having the advantage of incumbency.
There’s an easy solution to this problem: let Wyomingites decide for themselves who should hold such critical offices. That could be accomplished by holding a special election to fill a vacancy. That way, the voters could decide on a replacement instead of a panel that’s apparently very curious about Merrick Garland’s son-in-law, but less so about school financing.
Last month, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations Committee voted to pursue a bill that would replace the existing system for filling vacancies with a special election. We believe such legislation is a good start. It would move us away from the flawed process that currently exists and replace it with a more democratic way of picking our leaders.
Critics of special elections will point out that they are more expensive than a meeting of the central committee. That is true. It’s also true that special elections tend to have smaller voter turnout than even a primary. But while they’re not perfect, special elections represent a huge improvement over the system that we use now. If the central committee can’t bother to ask important questions of nominees, if its members don’t think experience and familiarity with Wyoming are important, then perhaps they shouldn’t make the decision on who should lead us.
They’ve failed to make wise choices. So let the people decide.
Pay attention in school zones
From the Sept. 2 Cody Enterprise:
School started last week, which means drivers need to be on alert for students walking, riding bikes and getting on and off the bus.
Many of us have fallen out of the habit during the summer months, but pay attention at school crossing areas and school bus stops. And if you’re driving in the area of a school in the morning or afternoon, watch out for students crossing the street.
It’s also important to remember to always stop for school buses. If you’re following a bus, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says to watch for these signs:
• Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean slow down because the bus is preparing to stop. There are likely students waiting to get on the bus or parents waiting nearby to pick up children.
• Red flashing lights mean stop because children are getting on or off the school bus. Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving.
Even on a four-lane road like Big Horn Avenue, you’re still required to stop when a bus on the other side of the road puts out its stop sign.
If you can, it might be best to avoid the school zone at peak times, but if you have to drive through one, make sure to leave a little earlier than normal. It’s often when we’re running late that we speed up and pay less attention.
Pedestrians always have the right of way, and you should expect children to run out into the road without warning. This means that you need to reduce your driving speeds in a school zone and be prepared to hit your brakes with little warning.
When you see a crosswalk sign in a school zone, it is a good idea to slow down even if you do not see anyone crossing the street so that you anticipate pedestrians.
Children need to know how to safely get to school as well, so parents, it’s also important that you talk to your children about the rules for them as well.
Let’s continue to stay alert and keep everyone safe this school year.
— By Amber Steinmetz
Utility bill hike will result in pushback
From the Aug. 31 Cody Enterprise:
Last week’s thunderstorms with accompanying heavy rainfalls and flooding exposed the inadequacies of Cody’s storm water drainage system.
Coincidentally that was the same week the Cody city council agreed to implement a storm water drainage utility fee of $5 per month.
While it is obvious Cody has some severe storm drainage issues, we doubt there are many homeowners in Cody anxious to pay an additional $60 per year for storm drainage, especially for those property owners it doesn’t impact directly.
In most residential areas of Cody, lawns soak up the vast majority of rainfall, and the areas where flooding occurs are mostly in the commercial areas of town and also in the south residential part of Cody.
In the southern residential area, the absence of curbs and the reliance on valley gutters in the streets exacerbate the problem.
The problem occurs not only in the summer, but melting snow in that area is also a problem because of the storm drainage.
Up until 2020, municipalities had to find monies out of their budgets to finance storm drainage systems.
In that year, the Wyoming Legislature authorized the cost of storm drainage passing directly to homeowners through utility fees and now the City of Cody is exercising that right.
With homeowners already getting hit hard with the increase in real estate taxes and inflation taking a big bite out of their pocketbooks, it seems unlikely they are going to let this pass quietly.
And it just isn’t the homeowners who are going to be hit with the fee. Landlords will be experiencing increases based on the area of their property which will be passed on to tenants.
If tenants pay the utility bills, they will get the increase directly.
Phillip Bowman, city public works director, said he understands there may be pushback from the public regarding the additional utility fee. We expect he is correct in expecting pushback.
Property owners are concerned about flooding, but they also want to know the increased utility bills and large expenditures will alleviate the problem.
If it doesn’t, they will be really unhappy.
A storm drainage master plan is an integral component of a city’s infrastructure that merits considerable consideration by city officials.
We just don’t believe homeowners are going to like a $5 monthly increase in their utility bills to pay for it unless they are guaranteed it will fix the problem.
— By John Malmberg
Protect our planet
From the Aug. 31 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
We only get one planet.
Protesters outside the Kansas City Central Bank economic symposium were right to be passionate, reminding federal money managers that monetary policy decisions are important to our climate future.
The Federal Reserve and other national banks should absolutely incorporate climate change and financial implications into decision making.
But the most visible sign of fossil fuel pollution last week wasn’t the Fed. Twenty-six miles south of the meeting, the tarmac at the Jackson Hole Airport was littered with dozens of private jets, many here in attendance for the 250-seat destination wedding of social media royalty.
The carbon footprint of a single private jet occupant is many times higher than a normal coach traveler on a commercial flight.
Billionaires and their lavish ways continue to creep into view, often scrutinized by those who point to their massive environmental impacts. Wealth inequality continues to grow, along with the disparity between those who actually value the environment, and others who quietly pretend their decisions around luxury and convenience don’t have exponentially large impacts.
The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem has long been a playground for the affluent, but it’s also the birthplace of national parks and the Wilderness Act, a place where conservation is long claimed as a priority.
Or is it?
A paltry five dozen people sat at the Center for the Arts last week as The Nature Conservancy Chief Scientist Katharine Hayhoe preached to the choir that largely included conservationists and climate change activists.
One of her top “win-win-win” brainstorms to lower the valley’s collective carbon footprint is a bus system that takes visitors to trailheads and attractions in Grand Teton National Park.
Roughly half of Jackson’s carbon use is with surface transportation, town and county officials estimate. Yet park officials say such a system might be years into the future. START is prioritizing subdivisions to the south of town and a bus line to the airport, all of which make great sense.
While many regular working-class households turn off lights, diligently recycle and take shorter showers, that can’t touch the impact of a single empty 10,000-square-foot trophy home or all the private jets flocking to Jackson Hole.
Our everyday decisions foreshadow the future of the world.
Ripping back the veil
From the Sept. 1 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
Government transparency is something we are passionate about at the News Letter Journal. We fight for your right, as citizens, to know as much as possible about government meetings and actions. We admit that on occasion we may appear aggressive in this battle to make sure that you, the people, know what your government is doing, but that fighting spirit comes from our desire that your government truly works for you, the people.
At all times.
In recent months, we have shared with you numerous transparency failures on the part of various local
government agencies and public entities. Some members of those organizations react by claiming our drive to improve transparency is simply cruel or even rude, but others accept our aggressive defense of the public’s right to know for what it is, and make necessary adjustments to serve you better.
We are very pleased to report that Newcastle’s city government, led by specific examples of better transparency from Councilman Tyrel Owens and Clerk-Treasurer Stacy Haggerty, have chosen the latter path after the newspaper questioned the city council’s commitment to open government. Their actions have been supported by other city leaders, who have also made adjustments and shown a desire to increase transparency in city government in various ways.
A simple look at the council’s agenda or minutes will reveal the changes implemented by Haggerty since an NLJ editorial asked for more information to be provided to the public through those documents.
The agenda in particular is more detailed, and includes specific items that department heads will address in the meeting. Prior to the change, agendas just indicated that department heads would speak at the meeting, with no mention of the topics to be discussed, and we are grateful that the public can now be made aware of the subjects that will be tackled by the council.
Haggerty has also begun to include in the agenda any action items that will be undertaken at the meeting, ordinances that will be discussed by the council, the specific purposes of scheduled executive sessions and the topics that will be introduced during standing committee reports. All of these things were nonexistent on city council meeting agendas just a few short months ago.
The city council minutes are also more detailed and include information that often was only available through follow-up phone calls and additional questioning. Any resident can now read the minutes published in this newspaper after each meeting, and know not only the actions the council has taken but also some of the discussion behind those actions.
Councilman Owens has set a great example by making it a point to communicate with Haggerty about what he plans on bringing to the board so she can include it in the agenda. There once was a time when the agenda simply listed “mayor/council member reports” or a “standing committee report,” but when Owens brings an item for discussion under these headings the specific topic of discussion is included.
Members of the public benefit by knowing exactly what Owens plans to introduce to the council and can plan to be involved if it is a topic they are interested in. Other council members can also prepare accordingly, and the community is served better because their leaders come into meetings informed and engaged.
At a time when trust in government is very low, transparency on the part of our leaders is more important than ever. We are happy to report that Mayor Pam Gualtieri and the Newcastle City Council have acknowledged the urgent need for government to raise the bar on transparency and rebuild the trust their constituents need to have in the system — if the system has any hope at all of working.
Transparency is often uncomfortable, but secrecy on the part of local governments is unacceptable. We urge other decision-makers in Weston County to begin demonstrating their own commitment to being open and honest with “the people” they serve, and we thank Newcastle’s leaders for taking obvious and visible steps to correct a problem that exists on far too many boards in Weston County.
We sincerely hope others will follow the example.
Primary election voters and voting machines pass the test
From the Aug. 30 Powell Tribune:
Issued in the manner of a typical post-election report, the results of the Aug. 16 primary election were declared official last week by the Park County Elections Department after review by the statutory county canvassing board. The state canvassing board, comprised of Wyoming’s top elected officials, similarly certified state primary election results.
The significance in the canvassing board report was the certification of county election tabulations “with no changes” from the unofficial results announced on primary election night. That finding is usually no big deal. It’s expected.
But in the atmosphere of 2022 and the questioning in some quarters of the integrity of elections — particularly with machine voting — the Park County canvass report is noteworthy. In March of 2022, the Park County Republican Central Committee had gone on record in a resolution calling for an observable hand count of ballots to take precedence over machine-compiled tallies.
The resolution in the party’s March meeting carries no legal weight, but it does register the official opinion of the party central committee at the time.
In a follow-up to the GOP central committee expression that observable hand counts would instill confidence in elections, a delegation approached the Park County Commissioners in April and asked that it be allowed to audit the primary election machine tabulation with a side-by-side hand count. Secretary of State Ed Buchanan weighed in that state law doesn’t give the commissioners the power to authorize a hand count, suggesting the matter is really a policy decision that must be made by the Legislature.
That was the prelude to the August primary elections in Park County and Wyoming.
And what were the biggest takeaways? The Park County Elections Department certification report deserves a second look.
The contention that some people in Park County wouldn’t vote because of the distrust of voting machines was completely blown away. Park County shattered the previous primary election voter turnout to set a new primary election total of 12,366 ballots cast. That was roughly 2,800 votes more than the previous record primary of 9,560 voters in the non-presidential year of 2010.
There is more. Voting machines were also audited for their performance.
Scanned images of some 75 ballots cast in Park County were reviewed by the elections office, with canvassing board as witnesses, to verify that the voting machines accurately counted the marks made on the ballots by voters. A total of 450 races were randomly sampled to determine that the election machine software accurately counted the marks as they were made by voters.
All tests passed with 100% accuracy.
This perhaps won’t be enough to satisfy all who have had a lack of confidence in the fairness of machine voting. But where fairness is really examined, it is affirmation that can’t be denied.
— By Dave Bonner
Encampment in the dark
From the Sept. 1 The Saratoga Sun:
A silent Sunday morning greeted residents of Encampment.
A power outage that occurred at 6:15 a.m. was due to a pole catching fire, according to spokesman for Carbon Power and Light.
Power had to be turned off in order to replace the pole safely. Members of the community were without power until 10 a.m.
This is a good reminder to be prepared for sudden power outages, especially in our rural areas. Repairs and maintenance at this time of the year aren’t nearly as challenging as when winter has moved in with whiteouts, cold snaps and accidents.
Flashlights should be at the top of the list for power outage supplies. Make sure you have a long-lasting flashlight that is durable. Put flashlights in a place where they can be found in the dark. Headlamps are very handy when trying to do something that requires both hands.
Water is also very important. keep a few gallons on hand in case the outage lasts longer than expected.
Non-perishable food and pantry items are a must. Opening and closing the refrigerator or freezer will diminish their cold properties quickly. Canned fruits, jerky, crackers, soups, and granola bars are good sources of energy.
Keeping a heavy-duty cooler handy to put perishables in is also helpful.
A well-supplied first aid kit is a necessity at all times, emergency or not. Check and resupply your kit once a month. The first aid box can be stocked with other small essentials like batteries and matches.
A weather radio can be handy when you don’t have cell service due to outages. Solar and hand crank options are available and some can even be used as a phone charger. Many of these radios also have a flashlight.
A portable phone charger is a great option for power outages. This will enable you to stay in touch with family and local news.
Battery-operated lanterns can last up to 14 hours and provide consistent lighting, which can be comforting during an emergency or power outage.
Insulated sleeping bags make a much more comfortable sleeping situation when there isn’t any heat or it is very limited. Extra layers of clothing and blankets are essential as well.
A bucket. Not a fun subject, but a bucket is very helpful to force flush your toilet. Usually just takes a couple buckets full to get the job done.
Pet food is also something to consider stocking up on. A one-day outage could run into two or three days. In our rural areas, a heavy snowfall can stop delivery trucks from arriving for several days.
Hand sanitizer is a necessity, especially if you have to conserve water. Most of us still have 20 bottles in the closet from 2020. Wet Wipes would be helpful as well.
Prescription medicines are essential. Having a backup isn’t always an option, but try to refill at least a week out from empty, just in case. Keep them where you can find them, preferably all in one spot in case of evacuations.
Long burning candles are also helpful in a power outage situation. Some emergency candles can burn for as long as 115 hours. Keep matches and/or lighters with them in a safe place, out of children’s reach.
A deck of cards, a board game, or pencils and paper can be very helpful during the outage. While waiting for the power to come back on you may discover the artist or the author in you!
As the old saying goes, “Prepare for the worst, and hope for the best”.
WTE offers thumbs up and down
From the Sept. 3 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
UP to those who have volunteered their time, energy and resources to run for elected office this year.
Monday was the deadline for candidates to declare their intention to seek the nonpartisan, uncompensated seats open this year on the Laramie County School District 1 and 2 Boards of Trustees and the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees. A total of 31 candidates will vie for 11 open seats on those boards, only one of which is uncontested (LCSD2 Area D).
During this brief lull as fall campaigns gear up, we wanted to take a moment to thank those who threw their hat in the ring and didn’t make it past the primary, those who are still in the running and those who are just getting started. Even if you don’t prevail, we appreciate your willingness to share your ideas, engage in open dialogue and keep an open mind as you listen to potential constituents.
After all, this is what our democracy is all about, and without you, we wouldn’t be half as good as we are.
DOWN to those who were quick to condemn President Joe Biden for announcing a plan to erase $10,000 worth of federal student loan debt for millions of people nationwide. The loan forgiveness would apply to those with incomes below $125,000 a year or households that earn less than $250,000, and another $10,000 would be written off for those who have received federal Pell grants.
Chief among the critics were U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., who sent out press releases faster that news outlets could post online stories about the announcement.
What our two senators – and others who disagree with the idea – choose not to focus on is that this is an effort to help lower-income people dig out from mountains of college debt, not a subsidy for more well-off families who chose to send their student to a school out of their price range. (Which makes Lummis’ claim that the bill is “incredibly unfair to the hardworking people of Wyoming who will be forced to foot the bill for the richest 40% of Americans who carry 60% of student loan debt” not just misleading, but completely wrong.)
It’s true that it’s “not fair” because a president 10, 20 or 30 years ago didn’t make the same offer to those of us who have successfully paid off our debts. Hey, guess what? Life’s not fair. Remember, though, that the cost of a four-year degree was a lot less – even when adjusted for inflation – than it is now.
And really, how different is this from federal farm subsidies or Paycheck Protection Plan loan forgiveness, some of which have gone to members of Congress to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars each?
Is it the ideal solution? Of course not. That would be something that truly addresses the high cost of higher education while also lifting up low-income residents, especially minorities who have struggled for equality for generations. But we know that’s not going to happen anytime soon, so this is better than nothing at all.
UP to Wyoming lawmakers on the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee for voting to draft two bills that would provide incentive payments for successful referrals to the National Guard, and enhance existing state education and tuition benefits for Guard members.
Wyoming Military Department officials have repeatedly told the committee they’re having a difficult time recruiting people to fill open positions. The hope is that with a cash infusion of $525,000 from the Legislature, these payments of $500 apiece to Guard members who get someone else to join and better flexibility for existing Guard members will help alleviate the problem.
Time will tell if they’re effective, but when Guard members are likely to be needed more often in response to both natural disasters at home and conflicts abroad, it’s worth a try.
DOWN to the Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee for failing to go far enough when it comes to easing state rules related to how retail liquor licenses are issued.
We had hoped to see the committee agree to sponsor a bill to increase the number of full retail liquor licenses, as well as bar-and-grill licenses, in addition to creating a tavern and entertainment liquor license. Instead, the number of bar-and-grill licenses was the only proposal committee members decided to advance, despite testimony from Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins and others that failure to act has had a negative fiscal impact on communities.
We know there are some folks out there who don’t understand what all the fuss is about. Don’t we have enough places that sell booze in the Capital City? Yes, there are plenty of options for people to obtain alcohol, take it home and consume it. Others are concerned that more places selling alcoholic beverages will lead to more cases of alcoholism, more crime and more highway fatalities. We understand those concerns.
The reality, though, is that some businesses simply can’t be successful if alcohol isn’t on the menu. That’s especially true of restaurants and certain types of entertainment venues. Others want the option of opening a neighborhood liquor store as the city continues to expand. When the state’s largest city has to turn away nine potential business owners or expansion projects because they can’t get a retail liquor license, it’s obvious the “free enterprise” system is broken when it comes to alcohol sales.
We appreciate members of the committee for debating the issue, but we once again encourage them to work hard at finding a variety of solutions. This is about more than just access to intoxicants. It’s about creating new dining and entertainment options that keep Wyoming residents – and their money – in Wyoming.
David Adler: Shelley v. Kraemer: 'My little soul is overjoyed'
In 1947, in the context of changing attitudes about race and a historic shift in federal policy on the practice of segregation in housing, punctuated by President Harry S. Truman’s spirited attack on discrimination in America, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark decision in Shelley v. Kraemer that rendered racial covenants unenforceable. In a 6-0 opinion authored by Chief Justice Fred Vinson, the Court destroyed the most efficient and systematic tool for maintaining Jim Crow traditions and denying racial minorities from accessing decent housing.
Shelley marked a dramatic turning point in American law. Racial covenants had been upheld by the Supreme Court in Corrigan v. Buckley (1926), and were, therefore, widely enforced in northern states as a means of promoting segregation in housing. The practice contributed significantly to an acute housing shortage for Black Americans in the years following World War II.
While covenants had been upheld by the Court, the Justices had refused to entertain a crucial question: Is judicial enforcement of racial covenants in fact a form of state action and thus a violation of the Equal Protection and Due Process clauses of the 14th Amendment? In the years after Corrigan, the question had been repeatedly submitted to the Court, but each time, the Justices declined the opportunity to consider the question.
Shelley v. Kraemer arose out of the enforcement of a racial covenant. J.D. Shelley and his wife, Ethel, had saved money to buy a home in a tree-shaded, predominantly white neighborhood, in St. Louis. The Shelleys and their neighbors got along fine. Life was good. However, the Kraemers, who lived ten blocks away, were not friendly with the Shelleys. They hired a process server who delivered a summons informing the Shelleys that the deed to their home included a covenant, recorded in 1911, which barred ownership or occupancy on their block by “people of the Negro or Mongolian Race.”
The Shelleys sued, and prevailed, in a state Missouri trial court, but the ruling was reversed by the Missouri Supreme Court, creating grounds for an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Shelleys’ appeal became one of four cases, collectively formed as the “Restrictive Covenant Cases,” brought by the NAACP, under the leadership of Thurgood Marshall, then Chief Counsel for the organization and later a Supreme Court Justice. Less than a week after the appeal was filed at the end of June 1947, the Truman White House announced a bold, new policy on civil rights in America.
Upon learning of a series of lynchings of Black Americans, in addition to a flood tide of hate literature and other acts of racism, President Truman created a civil rights commission and delivered a thunderbolt in an address to the 38th annual conference of the NAACP in front of the Lincoln Memorial. “The extension of civil rights today means not the protection of the people against the government, but protection of the people by the government.” Truman’s speech electrified civil rights and civil liberties groups, which successfully pressed for governmental denunciation of racial covenants.
For the first time, the justice department submitted an amicus brief in a case in which only private citizens were litigants. The state department argued in a brief that the nation was being widely criticized abroad for its widespread practice of racial discrimination.
As Chief Justice, Vinson exercised his authority to write the Court’s opinion. Three Justices — Robert H. Jackson, Stanley Reed and Wiley Rutledge — recused themselves from the case, presumably because they owned or occupied homes that were the subject of a racial covenant, which would have constituted a serious conflict.
Vinson wrote a narrow, but powerful opinion. “These are not cases, as had been suggested, in which the states have merely abstained from action, leaving private individuals free to impose such discriminations as they see fit. Rather,” he wrote, “these are cases in which the states have made available to such individuals the full coercive power of government to deny on grounds of race, or color, the enjoyment of property rights in premises in which they are willing and able to acquire and which the grantors are willing to sell.”
Shelley represented a historic victory for Black Americans. As of that moment in America, Blacks enjoyed the right to buy any home they could afford. The Equal Protection Clause had been vindicated. And Ethel Shelley couldn’t have been happier as she shared news with her family that they could keep their house. “My little soul is overjoyed,” she said. “I’ll tell the Lord of my thankfulness.”
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported. in part. through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
