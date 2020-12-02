JACKSON — At the beginning of the pandemic, businesses and other organizations grasped at anything that might stop a person infected with COVID-19 from entering their establishment. One measure that caught hold was screening for fevers.
Most businesses settled on forehead scanning devices, which look like little radar guns that a person puts to another’s head.
But those aren’t accurate enough, said John Harris, who helps distribute infrared camera systems for temperature checks.
A temperature gun, “it’s got a single-point radiometer, basically, one point of an infrared receiver, which just gets a single point of data,” he said.
As a local representative for Virginia company Bonairosol, Harris distributes systems made by ICI Infrared Cameras that he said can automatically take a person’s temperature without necessitating that an employee break within the 6-foot bubble. Using a camera mounted on a wall or doorway the systems scan the inner canthus, a section of the eye that is the hottest part of the face, giving a better reading.
The New York Times reported at the beginning of the pandemic that temperature guns are notoriously inaccurate.
They can be held too far away or too close to a person’s head, or people could be tested too soon after entering a building, when their temperature is elevated because of walking in or wearing too many layers.
But even with better technology like the infrared camera systems, it’s unclear how helpful temperature screenings are in the first place. Studies have found that when people become contagious with COVID-19, many don’t have a fever.
A study in New York found that just 30% of more than 6,000 patients had fevers when they went to a hospital. Wyoming Department of Health data shows roughly the same trend: Just 27% of lab-confirmed cases in Wyoming reported having a fever at the time of testing.
In a report tabulating temperature and symptom screenings at American airports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the resource-heavy practice found just one positive novel coronavirus case per 85,000 travelers. Because COVID-19’s symptoms are wide ranging, and fever appears less than a third of the time, the screenings were an ineffective method of detecting cases.
Those numbers make temperature screenings an iffy safety measure, at best, especially for asymptomatic cases, and some public health officials say they are just for show.
However, many large organizations around Jackson use some sort of screening.
St. John’s Health, which has used temperature screenings at most of its entrances for months, is switching its systems to the ICI infrared cameras. Both Teton County School District No. 1 and the Jackson Police Department also use temperature checks. The police check all officers when they begin their shift, while the school district’s checks are voluntary, and if students show a fever they are re-screened to confirm it.
Knowing the efficacy of temperature checks, all these organizations, business or government entities, don’t put their faith solely in them.
“We’re using temperature gauges temperature monitoring as one assessment tool,” school district communications director Charlotte Reynolds said.
No matter the organization, the temperature checks have yet to find many cases. The hospital has found just 10 people with elevated temperatures, and it conducts roughly 180 to 200 screenings a day on weekdays, Chief Communications Officer Karen Connelly said.
The hospital doesn’t do the same screening at the emergency department. Connelly posited that fevers often accompany a physical feeling of illness, so most people who head to St. John’s with a fever go straight to the emergency room.
At the Jackson Police Department, Interim Police Chief Michelle Weber said just four cases of COVID-19 have arisen during the entire pandemic, and she wasn’t sure that the temperature checks had caught anyone on their own. Just as at the school district, finding sick officers isn’t solely based on the temperature screenings.
“We do a combination of things; obviously, the temperature check is just one,” Weber said of their evaluation process. “It’s really based on how people are feeling.”
When it comes down to it, temperature checks don’t appear to be very effective in filtering out COVID-19 cases. However, given that we’ve reached flu season, any indication of fever might be reason enough for a business or organization to send someone away.
“So if it’s been verified that the student has a fever, we don’t want them at school, whether it’s COVID or something else,” Reynolds said.
