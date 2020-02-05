RIVERTON (WNE) — A 23-year law enforcement career for Riverton chief of police Eric Murphy may be coming to an end.
The 49-year-old Murphy is applying for medical retirement.
In an interview Jan. 31, Murphy told The Ranger he suffered a stroke on Sept. 15, just six days before an officer-involved shooting in which an RPD officer was stabbed by an intoxicated man in front of Walmart in Riverton, then shot the assailant to death.
The officer's action was pronounced self-defense following an independent investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
"I was going to take a couple weeks off because of the stroke, but I literally took two days off and had to come back in because of (the shooting)" that week, said Murphy.
The chief said the stroke has diminished his short-term memory - a disadvantage particularly noticeable when working in law enforcement.
Murphy does not know yet whether his medical retirement application will be accepted by the proper authorities, but he is filling out his portion of the necessary paperwork in the hope that it will be. The process takes roughly seven weeks, he said.
A medical retirement would permit the chief to retain a portion of his income.
Murphy has been RPD chief for three of his 23 years in law enforcement.
Originally from Montana, he joined the Air Force after high school, then got his first job in law enforcement in Dallas, Texas, in 1997.
He came to work for RPD in 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.