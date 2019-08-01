CHEYENNE (WNE) — Laramie County School District 1 has finalized its plan for a youth summit later this month to address issues of discrimination and racism in the school district and wider community.
The Youth Equality Summit, set for Aug. 20, was part of an action plan presented by LCSD1 in the wake of racist and homophobic fliers that were distributed earlier this year by students at McCormick Junior High School. Originally announced for the week of June 22, the district hit pause on the plan to ensure more time for planning and to help promote student involvement.
The summit now will be a one-day event at the Central High School Fieldhouse for 100 students and 25 adult community leaders. The event will be run by the national nonprofit group Challenge Day, which works with schools and communities on dealing with issues of bullying, racism and harassment.
Trainers from that group will work with the students who have signed up to attend to help teach them how to be leaders in their school. That training, and the subsequent actions of those students, is what the district hopes will be the start of a culture change, said Brian Cox, principal at Johnson Junior High School and an organizer for the summit.
"The curriculum (of Challenge Day) really aligned and matched up with a good portion of what issues the kids wanted to address (in the summit)," Cox said.
