Barrasso, Lummis unlikely to vote for impeachment conviction
CASPER (WNE) — Wyoming’s Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis say they are unlikely to convict President Donald Trump on charges his rhetoric incited a violent mob at the United States Capitol last month, contending a former president cannot be convicted for crimes that may have occurred while in office.
In separate interviews with the Star-Tribune on Tuesday morning, both senators — who have already voted unsuccessfully to dismiss the charges against Trump and stop his trial — said they believed that pursuing an indictment against the former president would be counter to the process outlined in the Constitution, an argument also made by attorneys representing Trump.
“This is an unconstitutional impeachment,” Lummis said Tuesday morning. “You can’t convict a private citizen, and that’s a constitutional provision.”
“Impeachment is about removing a president from office,” Barrasso said.
Their objections to Trump’s impeachment closely align with those made by attorneys representing the former president, who maintain that Article I of the Constitution says the Senate cannot go further than removal from office.
Because Trump is no longer in office, Trump’s attorneys contend, the Senate has no grounds to pursue conviction.
Tuesday’s impeachment proceedings in the Senate were simply to argue the constitutionality of a trial. It ended with a 56-44 vote that the proceedings are constitutional.
Conviction is unlikely, however: The Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict, and it is doubtful that enough Republicans will join Democrats in voting to convict the former president.
———
Woman sentenced to prison on sexual abuse plea
GREEN RIVER — A Rock Springs woman was sentenced to prison on Thursday afternoon after pleading no contest to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
Kaila Marie Krotzer received a seven- to 10-year prison sentence during a change of plea and argued sentencing hearing before Judge Suzannah Robinson in Sweetwater County District Court.
Krotzer was originally charged with two felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor as well as two related misdemeanor charges. In a plea agreement, Krotzer pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and the remaining charges were dismissed.
As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution recommended an eight- to 10-year prison sentence, and the defense was allowed to argue for a lesser sentence or probation.
The original charges against Krotzer stem from several incidents in March 2020. The charge she pleaded to involved sexual abuse of an intoxicated 14-year-old male in her care after driving him to a bonfire in an uninhabited area of Sweetwater County. Krotzer was 30 years old at the time.
Judge Robinson said one of the mitigating factors in the case was the remorse expressed by Krotzer.
“It’s not often that a defendant apologizes and means it, and I think you did,” Robinson told her. “I think it came from the heart, and you recognize this has damaged many people.”
———
Fourteen dogs seized in multiple arrests
DOUGLAS (WNE) — The Converse County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas Police Department impounded 14 dogs Feb. 2 following arrests made at trailer homes on N. Second Street near the Laramie Peak Humane Society.
The dogs were discovered while police were in the process of arresting three owners of two of the trailers on non-dog related charges, Converse County Undersheriff Nathan Hughes said.
Hughes would not comment further on the reasons for the arrests, or the identities of those taken into custody, because the case is still under investigation, he said.
The Sheriff’s Office and Douglas Police Department tried to identify friends or family members to take care of the dogs, but he said they could not locate anyone.
The dogs comprised eight adult and three puppy dachshunds, two French bulldogs and one pit bull, and they were initially taken to the Laramie Peak Humane Society.
Some of the dogs have since been adopted and placed in homes, Laramie Peak Humane Society Executive Director Cathy Feezer-Jones said Feb. 8.
The shelter, therefore, is processing a subset of the original 14 dogs for adoption, Feezer-Jones said.
Only the dachshunds will be available for adoption.
The dogs, she said, have medical and behavioral issues, and the shelter is looking to raise funds from the community to help support their veterinary bills and food supplies.
