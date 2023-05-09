Casper mayor failed to grasp the responsibility of leadership
From the May 7 Casper Star-Tribune:
About a year ago, someone broke into the future site of a Casper abortion clinic and lit it on fire. The arson caused nearly $300,000 in damage and delayed the building’s opening by 11 months. It endangered the lives of those residing nearby, as well as the police officers and firefighters who responded to the scene.
Afterward, many people in Casper expressed shock, anger and sorrow that someone would use violence to further their beliefs. But there were voices that tried to minimize or even justify what the arsonist had done. In their minds, the arsonist had stopped a greater evil.
Last month, Wellspring Health Access finally opened. Although the suspected arsonist had been arrested by that point, safety remained a concern. Would someone else use force to stop the clinic?
Into that sea of tension and uncertainty waded Casper Mayor Bruce Knell. Shortly after the opening, he read an article on the subject. By his own admission, he searched for an image of fire and posted it below the article. Many were outraged that the mayor would choose an image of flames to comment on a story pertaining to a building that someone tried to burn down. Knell dug in, saying the flames represented the hell that those who practice abortion are doomed to. And, he added, there was nothing wrong with his actions because they were in furtherance of his religious beliefs.
That brought a large crowd to the Casper City Council chambers on Tuesday, where many speakers told Knell that he failed them as a leader. Others sought to buoy his defense. After all, they said, abortion will be punished by eternal damnation.
Knell spoke last. He almost immediately choked up, explaining that he realized now that the public criticism wasn’t directed at his religious views, but how he communicated his beliefs. He apologized, saying he wanted people to feel safe in his community.
But he couldn’t stop returning to the topic of abortion. And in that, he was hardly alone. Speakers on both sides of the issue returned again and again to that debate, as if abortion had produced its own gravity that all other conversations were required to orbit.
But Knell’s failure wasn’t about abortion. He failed by not recognizing the responsibility of a leader to set an example for how we should conduct our civic lives. He had every opportunity to express his views that abortion is wrong without contributing to the fear and tension and anger that’s grown in our community. But he succumbed to the impulse that his righteousness justified behavior that would otherwise be unacceptable.
Knell is, unfortunately, not alone in giving into this impulse. We’ve seen too often leaders fail to understand that they can make their point without contributing to the growing polarization and animus that’s metastasized in our state.
Only weeks before Knell posted the image of a fire, Rep. Karlee Provenza shared a meme in recognition of the International Transgender Day of Visibility. The meme showed a smiling person pointing a tactical rifle in defense of transgender people. Critics pounced on the Democrat’s actions, saying she was inciting violence. Provenza later apologized, while stressing that LGBTQ people have a right to armed self defense.
Provenza, of course, is correct that LGBTQ Americans have a right to self-defense. But she, like Knell, could have made that point without raising the temperature in the room. In fact, like Knell, she only distracted people from her message by the way she conveyed it.
We could go on. There are Wyoming lawmakers on the right, Sen. Anthony Bouchard being a prime example, who seem to revel in social media posts that outrage, that inflame and that send the message that the ends always justify the means. And the sad reality is this works. Leaders who polarize, leaders who outrage, leaders who escalate are only growing in stature here.
But leadership is a privilege bestowed by citizens. And that privilege carries with it a responsibility to serve as an example, to show that we can disagree with civility, that passions do not justify allusions to violence, to harm. Knell had an opportunity to show Casper residents that whatever their feelings are on abortion, there is a way to conduct the discussion so that people feel safe to participate.
Leadership requires constant diligence to push back against your own worst impulses. It demands that you avoid being so caught up in our own sense of righteousness that you say things that you might regret. It demands empathy and discipline and myriad other qualities that don’t lend themselves to a popular Facebook post, but do contribute to a community that’s well governed. The people of Casper, of Wyoming, deserve as much.
Hopefully YNP has successful year
From the May 8 Cody Enterprise:
It’s that time of year once again.
Last Friday, the East Entrance to Yellowstone Park opened for the season, signaling what we hope will be the start of a great tourist season.
Last year was expected to be a banner one as the park celebrated its 150th anniversary, but the historic floods in June closed public access to the park and had many people changing their plans.
Yellowstone had 3.3 million visits in 2022, down 32 % from 2021.
All things considered, though, it went better than expected. On June 13, all park entrances closed, and visitors were evacuated. It remained that way until June 22, when the East, South and West entrances opened on a limited entry basis.
On July 2, entry restrictions on the East, South and West entrances were removed. The North and Northeast entrances remained closed to traffic through September. The Northeast Entrance opened to regular visitor traffic on Oct. 15 and the North Entrance on Oct. 30.
This year the West Entrance opened on April 21 and other entrances opened throughout May. Hopefully things will warm up slowly and it will be business as usual in the park this year.
As visitation doesn’t pick up until next month, now is a great time for locals to venture into the park.
However, keep in mind that visitors can anticipate temporary road closures near Sylvan Pass because of increased avalanche danger from recent snowfall and warm temperatures.
And many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions where snow and ice may cover sections of road. Additionally, spring services are still limited.
Check for road updates by visiting Park Roads on the park’s website or calling (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.
In an interview last fall, superintendent Cam Sholly said all signs pointed to a strong and successful return in 2023.
We hope he’s right and look forward to another great season.
— By Amber Steinmetz
Before buying, investigate 3+1
From the May 3 Cody Enterprise:
“Buyer beware.” That adage should certainly be applied to a recent agreement between Northwest College and the University of Phoenix.
The new academic agreement, called the 3+1 Transfer Pathway Program, allows students attending Northwest to save on the cost of their education by spending three years on general course requirements at the community college and then one year or less to finish degree requirements at the University of Phoenix.
Although there’s no question about the cost savings, what is a degree from the largely online University of Phoenix really worth?
Would students be in a better position by spending two years at Northwest and then finishing their degree at the University of Wyoming or another university, even if it is more expensive?
That is the question each student will have to consider for themselves.
Although the University of Phoenix is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, which oversees accreditation in 19 states, the university has only a 4.4% first-year student retention rate and an 8% predicted graduation rate, said a report from the Best Accredited Colleges website.
According to U.S. News & World Report, the University of Phoenix is currently ranked in the bottom 25% of universities nationwide. US News also reported “the university is not well respected and graduates from this university have challenges getting employment.”
One of the major complaints against the University of Phoenix is it is a for-profit university and accepts 100% of applicants, portending a degree from that university may not be well regarded, according to currentschoolgist.com.
Maybe a degree from an online university such as the University of Phoenix is exactly what a student wants and satisfies their requirements. However, we strongly suggest each student and parent carefully spend time researching universities before jumping into a program just because it is cheaper.
While the 3+1 Transfer Program may make a university degree faster and more affordable, it is good to remember another old adage: “You get what you pay for.”
— By John Malmberg
Celebrating half a century of Bruun's 'Outdoors'
From the May 3 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
In April 1973, a fresh-faced Paul Bruun landed in the valley to edit the Jackson Hole Guide. Interviewing old-timers, attending Town Council meetings and responding to readers immersed him quickly in the community.
Fifty years later, Bruun is still asking questions, researching and penning his “Outdoors” column every other week. Last year he received two special feathers in his cap: Bruun was lauded by the American Museum of Fly-Fishing with its Izaak Walton Award and inducted into the Fly-Fishing Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport.
When Bruun began writing in the valley half a century ago, the world was a simpler place. Community newspapering was still a hectic job, even though it was conducted on typewriters, telephones and with No. 2 pencils and notebooks.
To relax, Bruun headed for the river with a rod and reel. And he took his readers with him in his column.
For five decades Bruun has used newspaper ink to foster connection between people: Jackson residents and readers around the globe. He dives deep into stories about interesting humans he encounters, masterfully sketching characters within the space of a thousand words. He peels the onion of their personalities and praises the good in people.
He’s literally a voice for the voiceless, advocating for sensible policies to protect fish, deer and other creatures.
Piloting a skiff or wading on the bank of a wild and scenic river, Bruun soaks up nature, taking communion in the church of the outdoors. The eagles soar like chords on a pipe organ. The trout sip bugs and flies like wine.
No matter fog, sleet, clouds or sun, Bruun gives thanks for the glory of another day above ground. None of us know how many river days we have left. In his reverent words, he celebrates the miracle and joy of being fully alive, unplugged from technology and immersed in this special place.
Here at the News&Guide, we’re grateful for the continuity Bruun provides, connecting the old guard with the new, the readers to another era. Half a century of anything is exceptional; 50 years of newspapering is incredible.
Join us in reading and enjoying a living legend.
Where is AI going, and should we be nervous?
From the May 4 Northern Wyoming News:
“Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” -- Jurassic Park’s Ian Malcolm
In Jurassic Park Jeff Goldblum’s character stated the above in reference to re-creating dinosaurs but lately the statement can ring true regarding artificial intelligence. On Monday, the so-called “Godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton quit Google and, according to several media reports, stated he regretted the work he has done because of how AI could be misused or abused. He wanted to be able to speak out about the dangers of the technology and did not feel it was right to do that while working for Google.
My first thought was, wow, was he really that naïve to think that unscrupulous and immoral people would not use good things for ill intent. And, let’s be honest there are already reports of misuse.
OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati is quoted on OpenAI website, “AI systems are becoming a part of everyday life. The key is to ensure that these machines are aligned with human intentions and values.” (OpenAI is the creator of one of the latest AI products ChatGPT.)
That all sounds great but my intentions and my values can differ greatly from my neighbor or from someone in another city, state or country. To make a statement that the AI machines are aligned with human intentions is to believe we all have good, honest intentions and that is not the case.
In a world and country so divided about nearly everything, what values and intentions are AI creators instilling in their programs? What intentions and values do the users have? Are they the same as the creators? Maybe yes, maybe no? That is where some of the danger lies.
Until recently I had not considered AI implications in the newsroom. Several weeks ago my husband asked if I had considered AI implications and I had not and truly did not give it much more thought, until our operations director emailed the publishers and managers about ChatGPT and he included a link to a column from the Gateway Journalism Review on how AI and ChatGPT can impact journalism. The column was written by Nick Kratsas, the digital media manager for West Virginia University Student Media.
Kratsas did his own research and found good and bad.The good, as I saw it, was the story ideas that could be generated. The bad, as he noted, “I gave it a prompt that our university president announced that enrollment was down 20% and that this would result in a 15% cut in employees. ChatGPT created an article talking about how the university would pull through this time and focus on student enrichment, and even made up quotes from the president.”
Did you read that? AI “made up” quotes from the president.
Kratsas wrote, “I could see this could be a great tool for generating ideas and doing research, but I was also worried about a student turning in an article that ChatGPT wrote.” But, what about professionals? We already know seasoned photographers have manipulated photos, so why not let AI write a story for you?
The more research I have done, I realize I have similar concerns as Kratsas. Not with our current staff here at the Northern Wyoming News, but for newspapers and news media in general. More and more newspapers are outsourcing reporters, designers and more. They are looking for cost-cutting methods and time efficiency, but I do not want to shortcut the information to our readers.
I have not given ChatGPT a run but our operations director did, with a column regarding potholes in Saratoga and a news story on emotional impacts from active shooters.
Reading those samples I found that the pieces were well written, but with no real substance. There was no specifics about what the city was doing regarding potholes, the struggles they had in addressing the issue, it was all general terms. This is the same feeling I had from the news story generated by AI. No real substance. Community journalism needs to make things personal and real for the readers, otherwise they can just go to any website or generate their own story from ChatPGT.
As journalists we need to be giving people personal and real information.
When I read both samples I thought they could be an outline of sorts, giving a writer something to work with; however some writers, whether it be for a newspaper or perhaps a college term paper, would just take the AI story and run with it as original work.
One of the concerns listed by Kratsas and our operations director is that there are no sources noted in AI-generated stories, no way for a proofreader to factcheck information by going to a reporter’s notes or original sources.
I think if AI creators like Hinton are concerned with the direction and future of AI technology then perhaps you and I should be concerned as well.
AI is in our lives and will continue to be. It is the 21st century and just as “life found a way” for the dinosaurs to continue to exist in the Jurassic Park/World franchise, AI and technology will continue to exist and advance.
The question we need to ask ourselves then is this: do we rely on the AI companies to try and create safety protocols into their programming or do we think for ourselves and consider how we use AI products and create our own protocols?
Kratsas wrote, “With no policies in place for such a scenario, I decided to bring my concerns to my student media director. We both agreed that it was unlikely one of our students would turn in an AI written article, but we should probably have something in our handbook, just in case.”
This is something every newsroom, including ours, needs to consider.
We must not let AI do our thinking for us, we must decide how much influence we allow AI to have over our lives.
I am all for technology that can better our lives, but let’s not take the human element out of our lives, especially out of our writing.
— By Karla Pomeroy
Nothing wrong with bragging about our city, its institutions
From the May 2 Powell Tribune:
As a history buff and newspaper journalist, I love looking at old newspapers. And having grown up in the West, I love looking at the early days of newspapers that often opened in communities before they were even formed into official towns. These papers were bent on reporting the news, but they were also unabashed cheerleaders of their town.
In early Tribunes, the paper reported on the comings and goings, and also the many reasons why more people should move there, from the nice people to the prime agricultural ground created by the irrigation recently made possible by the completion of the Shoshone Dam (later Buffalo Bill Dam) project.
Obviously, times have changed and the early boosterism of towns has changed into far too often the paper having a cynical appraisal of town government, even its people. We try to avoid that in Powell and stick to a true community journalism lens, focusing on the people and institutions that make this town such a great place to live (just ask the record amount of newcomers across the county). And, while we’re not quite as blatant in our cheerleading as those early papers were, it’s still nice to brag every once in awhile.
Powell Valley Hospital staff and board members came to that conclusion last week after a board member brought up conversations she has heard in town from others who say Cody’s hospital has cheaper procedures and thus worth the drive, and due to an ad campaign from the county’s other hospital promoting use of a breast cancer procedure that Powell’s Dr. Carletta Collins has done for years.
We don’t have to criticize another town’s institutions (unlike some of those old time newspapermen) but I think we can still maintain our integrity as an ethical newspaper while cheering on the good happening in our town. And it’s nice to have a hospital in town that does care about the community and is committed to doing what’s best for the people it serves.
At this most recent board meeting, for instance, CEO Terry Odom spoke glowingly about departments who reported very high scores in patient evaluations, but also highlighted those that had lower scores and thus need to work harder to focus on providing better patient satisfaction. That’s a good way to operate, of making sure to highlight the good and also to learn from the bad.
Like the hospital, we’ll continue to report the less savory news in town, such as busted drug dealers, but also the good news, like Powell Valley Healthcare making a point to increase customer satisfaction — heck, they even welcomed the community to the hospital last Wednesday to meet staff and the three newest providers.
Our fair city in the Big Horn Basin, well watered and well appointed thanks to work of many hands more than 100 years ago, remains a jewel worth bragging about.
— By Zac Taylor
Citizens go from shock and disbelief to an outpouring of support in a matter of minutes
From the May 4 Thermopolis Independent Record:
Citizens in Thermopolis and Hot Springs County are not used to hearing or reading about shootings in our community and we find it shocking and scary when we do.
Adding the words officer-involved shooting makes it even more shocking.
As events unfolded last Friday, many community members were feeling just as we all at the IR were, a sense of disbelief that this could be happening here.
As reality then set in for us all, concern for Thermopolis Police Sgt. Mike Mascorro, and all others involved, quickly became of the utmost importance for most of us.
Rumors started running rampant, as to be expected, but there were also bits of truth mixed in.
What mattered most to many in the community when they first heard of the shooting was if there was any threat to public safety.
That quickly went to questions of which officer was involved. Once that was known, questions and concerns for his condition and then asking how they could help out.
We want to thank every single first responder who helped in any way, you make us proud and we are thankful you help keep us safe.
To Sgt. Mascorro, we offer our thanks and our wishes for quick healing. We hope you and your family can return to our community and our daily lives soon.
To members of the community, thank you all for stepping up, just as you have so many times in the past.
It hasn't happened here ... and we must do more than hope
From the May 6 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
It hasn't happened here ...
We don't want to add "yet" to the end of that sentence. We'd prefer to end it with "and it never will."
To do so at this point, however, seems both naïve and overly optimistic. After all, mass shootings – especially those involving young people, either as victims or assailants – have been happening with increasing frequency in recent months. The fact that one hasn't happened in Wyoming is a blessing, but it doesn't mean we can let our guard down.
In fact, several recent incidents have raised the hairs on the back of our necks and caused some of us to wonder if it's only a matter of time.
Last weekend, a 15-year-old local girl was shot in the head in a south Cheyenne park (she died a short time later), while a few hours earlier, a 21-year-old man was arrested for firing a rifle at an occupied vehicle north of town. Details about the circumstances that led to both situations haven't been released at this point.
In the middle of the night on April 17, someone was firing shots in the air in the 4000 block of Bradney Avenue in east Cheyenne. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Earlier in the month, a 13-year-old boy was accused of threatening to shoot students at Twin Spruce Junior High in Gillette. Thankfully, police determined he didn't have access to guns.
That same week, also in Gillette, an 18-year-old man was accused of pointing an AR-15-style rifle at a woman and her 4-year-old son after cutting off a car full of people in traffic.
In March, a 17-year-old student walked into Denver's East High School and shot two administrators before fleeing and taking his own life.
In January, a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl died when she and three other teens were riding in a car on Dell Range Boulevard and someone in the back seat fired a loaded weapon.
Some people will read through this list and see a bunch of random, unrelated incidents that could have happened anytime, anywhere. "These people were clearly disturbed," they'll say. "And they never should have had access to a gun in the first place."
That's exactly the point – it really could happen anywhere, without any advance warning. And that has some people nervous as the weather improves and outdoor public events with little to no extra security are just around the corner.
Let's be clear: We don't believe in living our lives in fear. After all, life is fragile, and uncertainty comes with being human. We could get in a car accident. We could be walking around with cancer and not know it. We could simply go to bed tonight and not wake up. But to bury our heads in the sand and pretend we don't have a problem with gun-related violence in our country is irresponsible.
And with so many of these tragic situations involving young people who shouldn't have access to a loaded weapon, we believe it's incumbent upon everyone who owns guns to do everything possible to keep them from being used in an irresponsible, potentially tragic way.
If you own weapons of any kind, stop right now and ask yourself if you know where they are. Better yet – even if you're certain – go check anyway, just to be sure. Are they all accounted for? If not, why not?
In addition to storing firearms in a secure location, out of the sight and easy access of young people, the ammunition should be kept in a location separate from the weapons.
Next, if you haven't already, talk to the children and teens in your life about responsible gun ownership, then enroll them in a gun safety course at the appropriate age. Better yet, take a class with them. After all, if everyone has to pass a test in order to get a driver's license, shouldn't they also have to learn how to be a responsible, safe gun owner before acquiring a firearm?
(A two-day basic pistol course is offered periodically by an NRA-certified instructor at the Cheyenne Rifle and Pistol Club for $75. More information can be found at cheyennerifleandpistolclub.org. There's also hunter education through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, wgfd.wyo.gov/education/hunter-education; A Girl & A Gun Women's Shooting League, agirlandagun.org/cat/wy-cheyenne; and online and in-person classes required to obtain a concealed-carry permit, mylegalheat.com. The Laramie County Shooting Sports Complex also is a great resource and will be resuming classes soon, laramiecountywy.gov/_departments/shootingsportscomplex.)
Of course, there's always the way many of us learned, which was from a responsible gun owner in our family, who spent time with us, showing us how to use a firearm carefully, responsibly and injury-free.
Beyond gun safety, we also need to be connected with the people around us, as aware of their mental health as possible, and alert to strangers acting ... well, strange, when we're in public.
Will this guarantee to prevent a tragedy like Uvalde, Sandy Hook or Columbine? Unfortunately, no. But it's better than doing nothing, and we have to start somewhere.
David Adler: Church and state: The court prohibits religious tests for office
Delegates to the Constitutional Convention, as part of their commitment to separating church from state, unanimously adopted a clause in Article VI, declaring that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”
In their adoption of the Oath Clause, the Framers demonstrated a liberality of spirit because all of delegates except those from New York and Virginia, came from states that discriminated against some religious denominations by imposing some religious test as a requirement for holding public office. By prohibiting religious tests, the Convention showed a greater respect for religious liberty than most of the states.
The constitutional prohibition on religious tests was a reaction to the odious English practice, inherited by American colonies, of imposing a religious test or oath of those holding office. In the early 18th Century, for example, Rhode Island enacted a law that limited citizenship and eligibility for public office to Protestants. A Pennsylvania law required a belief that God was “the rewarder of the good and punisher of the wicked.” North Carolina disqualified from office anyone who denied the existence of God, the truth of the Protestant religion or the divine authority of either the Old or New Testament.
These laws — establishments of religion — became the objects of attack after the Revolutionary War by those seeking “disestablishment,” including the elimination of religious tests. In 1786, the Virginia Statute of Religious Freedom, authored by Thomas Jefferson, declared that “our civil rights have no dependence on our religious opinions,” and proscribed religious tests as violating the natural rights of citizens. James Madison made this statute the centerpiece of the First Amendment when he introduced the Bill of rights three years later.
In the view of the Framers of the Constitution, the Oath Clause was critical to the protection of religious liberty. A law characterizing citizens as unworthy of holding office unless they professed or renounced state approved religions was a recipe for theocracy and tyranny, not republicanism.
The constitutional prohibition, however, only applied to federal offices, and some states had religious tests in their laws or constitutions and did not repeal them. Some, such as Maryland, prohibited citizens from holding office unless they swore a belief in the existence of God. Article 37 of the Maryland Declaration of Rights was invoked to deny an otherwise fully qualified citizen from holding office — appointment as a Notary public — for refusing to sign the state’s oath.
In 1961, in the landmark case of Torcaso v. Watkins, the Supreme Court held the denial unconstitutional. The Court, in a unanimous opinion written by Justice Hugo Black ruled that the oath violated both the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause and Free Exercise Clause, as well as the liberty guarantee of the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment.
The Court pointed out that the Establishment Clause prohibits not merely preferential treatment of one religion over another, but also preferential treatment of religion against nonreligion. The oath requirement constituted a law representing an establishment of religion. Invoking the Free Exercise Clause, the Court said that the oath also invades “freedom of religion and belief.”
Justice Black invoked the history of the practice of imposing religious oaths. He wrote: “It was largely to escape religious test oaths and declarations that a great many of the early colonists left Europe and came here to worship in their own way.” Ironically, once they were in America, many “turned out to be perfectly willing, when they had power to do so, to force dissenters from their faith to take test oaths in conformity with that faith.” Religious persecution, although denounced in principle, seemed to turn on who was holding the big stick.
Justice Black stated that neither a state nor the federal government could constitutionally force individuals to profess a belief or a disbelief in any religion, impose requirements that aid religions as against nonbelievers, or aid religions based on a belief in the existence of God as against religions based on different beliefs. Black pointed to Buddhism and Taoism as religions that do not teach “what would generally be considered belief in the existence of God.” Maryland’s religious test for public office unconstitutionally invaded Torcaso’s “freedom of belief and religion and therefore cannot be enforced against him.”
Justice Black, who had written several other opinions for the Court on issues that raised separation of church and state concerns, drew upon an earlier opinion and stated that “the test oath is abhorrent to our tradition.”
Black dismissed Maryland’ argument that Torcaso is “not compelled to hold office.” Black wrote that the “fact that a person is not compelled to hold public office cannot possibly be excuse for barring him by state-imposed criteria forbidden by the Constitution.” A constitutional right to hold office cannot be reduced to a mere “abstract right,” which would make folly of the Bill of Rights.
As in so many landmark cases involving civil rights and civil liberties, it is the character of the state that is under scrutiny. States, like individuals, are better guided by the liberality of spirit displayed by the Framers when they sought protection for religious liberty by curbing the instincts of lawmakers to require adherence to religion in the public square.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
