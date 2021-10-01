The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 170 on Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received reports Friday of 398 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 169 probable cases.
At the same time, reports of recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases increased by 737, leaving the state with 3,825 active cases, a decline of 170 from Thursday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 655; Campbell County had 417; Fremont County had 346; Laramie had 304; Sweetwater had 261; Sheridan had 211; Park had 204; Uinta had 185; Washakie had 161; Albany had 158; Lincoln had 133; Big Horn had 108; Converse had 105; Sublette had 102; Goshen had 86; Platte had 75; Carbon had 73; Teton had 69; Crook had 50; Johnson had 43; Weston had 38; Hot Springs had 22, and Niobrara had 19.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming to 91,169. Of those, 86,348 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for treatment of coronavirus declined by one on Friday to total 210.
Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center each had 36 COVID patients.
