The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 158 over the weekend.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received reports of 1,364 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases between Saturday and and Monday and 298 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed and probable cases increased by 1,504, leaving the state with 3,085 active cases.
Teton County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 618; Laramie County had 555; Natrona County had 363; Albany had 340; Uinta had 226; Campbell had 164; Fremont had 146; Sweetwater had 138; Sheridan had 132; Lincoln had 72; Park had 70; Carbon had 58; Johnson had 45; Converse and Goshen had 34; Crook had 18; Washakie had 17; Platte and Sublette had 16; Weston had nine; Big Horn had eight, and Hot Springs and Niobrara had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 121,519 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 116,862 have recovered.
