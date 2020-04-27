SHERIDAN (WNE) — With regional closure orders of developed recreation sites and fire restrictions in place for national forests within the Rocky Mountain Region through the end of May, local officials emphasized that recreation in the Bighorn National Forest this summer will not look like business as usual.
“This region-wide closure order is not tied to what normally triggers us into campfire closures,” said Erin Phelps, acting forest supervisor for the Bighorn National Forest. “It is more tied to trying to take a stressor off the system in terms of if we can mitigate or minimize even one campfire that’s out there, that’s one less potential exposure for our firefighting resources in particular.”
Phelps, speaking in a telephone conference with other government officials last week, acknowledged some of the awkwardness of the order applying across the region, as areas in Colorado have higher fire dangers currently than places like the Bighorn Mountains, which still have significant snow. But, she said, part of the purpose of the order was to put area residents and those recreating on notice that this season would not be like years past.
“… With the limited amount of fire fighting resources we have, and knowing that this year the emphasis — at least currently — is that the local fire fighters are the fire fighters that we have, and we’re not looking at having a lot of national resources moving across the nation, we need to protect those resources as much as possible,” Phelps said.
