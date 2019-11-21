POWELL (WNE) — Park County Planning and Zoning officials are telling Kanye West and his representatives to stop work on a large, dome-shaped meditation space he’s seeking to build on his ranch south of Cody.
Frustrated members of the county’s planning board also rejected a permit for the project on Tuesday night. Their no votes came after West’s representatives abruptly announced that the plans are being changed to make the 70,684-square-foot space part of a home for the musician and entrepreneur.
“I'm appalled at the abuse of our regulations and the complete disregard of them. That’s just not OK,” Park County Planning and Zoning Commission member Linda Putney said at the Tuesday meeting. “We have regulations for the public, of the people that live here. And so to come in here and tell us after pages of review, hours, to tell us that it’s not even the same project? That’s just not acceptable to me, at all.”
West’s representatives apologized for the last-minute change in the plans.
“His intent was not to throw a monkey wrench in this and waste people’s time, I assure you that,” said Point Architects owner Kane Morris, who’s working on West’s project. “But the fact of the matter is that he did change his mind. Again, we’re people, we make mistakes, maybe this is the wrong time to do it, but irregardless ... we will talk to him and get that solidified so we’re not wasting time or doing that stuff.”
