RIVERTON (WNE) — Federal officials are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of Victor W. Addison, 29.
Addison was found dead Aug. 4 as the result of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Fremont County Coroner's Office, which has ruled the death a homicide.
Chief deputy coroner Erin Ivie said the homicide determination was made "based on evidence found on or with the body (as well as) circumstances of the scene."
"(From) what I viewed, it was apparent," she said Friday.
Federal Bureau of Information public affairs officer Amy Meyer said her agency's investigation into the case is "active, ongoing and a priority matter with dedicated resources from multiple agencies working around the clock to bring it to resolution."
She could not provide comment or specifics Friday, however.
Records from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office indicate Addison's body was found at about 5:40 a.m. Aug. 4 in an area near Riverton.
The FCCO says he initially was a "John Doe," identified as a 20-30-year-old American Indian male approximately 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a spade and stars over his right forearm.
Toxicology testing showed his blood-alcohol content was .22 at the time of his death, and he had 180 nanograms per milliliter of methamphetamine in his system.
His date of death is the same as the date he was found.
