JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson Hole Airport sent word Monday that one of the valley’s 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases resulted from the test of an employee.
The employee found out about his or her test results Sunday and immediately notified the airport, according to communications manager Meg Jenkins.
“The Jackson Hole Airport has thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the entire facility twice since the employee was at the Airport,” the airport announced in a statement. “This [is] part of an ongoing effort to maintain the cleanest and safest environment possible.”
In its response to coronavirus, Jackson Hole Airport has separated its staff into teams that cycle through shift groups.
“We are taking active precautionary measures and following best practices identified by Teton County Public Health, State of Wyoming and CDC,” Director Jim Elwood said in a statement.
The COVID-19-positive employee is currently in self-isolation. Jenkins declined to identify which part of the airport the employee worked in, citing federal laws restricting the release of medical information to protect privacy.
