JACKSON (WNE) — Guiding businesses almost totally dependent on tourism are among the Jackson Hole industries being hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and closures in its wake.
Taylor Phillips, who founded one of the valley’s largest wildlife viewing companies, Eco Tour Adventures, made the call to lay off all but one of his guides March 16, the day after Jackson Hole Mountain Resort announced it was shutting down for the season. One week later, Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks — where Eco Tour guides primarily go to find critters — followed suit and also closed down.
“We thought the prudent thing to do was be proactive,” Phillips said. “Our guides weren’t comfortable, knowing tourists were jumping off planes from New York and other hot spots.”
“I laid them off,” he said. “Most of them are collecting unemployment, but I am committing to them to cover 100% of their health insurance premiums until they’re guiding again.”
Covering the premiums for the 10 guides and office staff workers who found themselves out of a job is a “significant expense” — at least a few thousand dollars a month, he said.
To help underwrite those costs while his cash flow is next to nil, Phillips and a staffer he was able to keep on, Josh Metten, launched an online store last week. Future tours are for sale, but there are also limited-edition prints from wildlife photographer Tom Mangelsen, EcoTour-branded Stio apparel, Maven binoculars and other goods available, chiefly from Jackson Hole-based small businesses. All profits go toward health care costs for Eco Tour’s out-of-work wildlife guides.
Other wildlife safari businesses reached by the Jackson Hole Daily also reported having to slash staff down to next to nothing because of the coronavirus.
