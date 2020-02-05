TORRINGTON (WNE) — The modern age is about immediate gratification.
Finding information – everything from the latest movie times to favorite recipes – with no delay is becoming the norm. One area that’s been lacking, at least locally, has been the ability to apply to college and find out the next steps at the drop of the proverbial hat.
That’s all about to change as Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington gears up for a new, interactive online catalog and registration system.
The new system is in its final design stages and should be ready for internal beta testing in the next few weeks, said Dr. Heidi Edmunds, vice president of academic services at EWC, and the school’s VP of student services, Roger Humphrey.
After that, they said, everything from applying to selecting classes to finding out about financial aid and housing should be as easy and seamless as staying in touch with family and friends via text message.
The current catalog – for the next few weeks, anyway – has been posted to the EWC website, ewc.wy.edu, since printing of the physical document was halted. But it was always posted in the portable document format, which students could either view online or print, but nothing more, Edmunds said.
The new system follows what Edmunds described as “really logical browsing.” Instead of having to search for the information they need, students will soon be able to find it all at the click of a mouse or the flick of a finger on a smartphone screen.
