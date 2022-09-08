Average gas prices drop 7.6 cents a gallon in Wyoming in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy. com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 31.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has declined 2 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.13 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $4.96, a difference of $1.83 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75 per gallon Tuesday.
The national average is down 29.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 57.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was published on Sept. 8, 2022.
Man fires gun near mountain bike trail
CODY (WNE) — Cody man Christopher Nash Pugrad was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Park County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless endangerment and interference with a peace officer after repeatedly firing a weapon toward a mountain bike trail near his property on Reesy Road and charging several police officers who were attempting to arrest him.
Christopher’s brother, Robert Pugrad, was also arrested for interference with a peace officer during this incident.
On Aug. 27, deputy Andrew Palmer was called out to Pugrad’s property after receiving a weapons complaint from Park County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Toohey, who observed someone shooting in an unsafe manner on a property near the Park County Sheriff’s Office shooting range, according to the affidavit.
Palmer said in his affidavit that when he arrived on Pugrad’s property, Pugrad was not cooperating, so Palmer pulled out his taser.
Robert Pugrad, Christopher’s brother, then arrived in his pickup truck and yelled at Palmer to get off the property.
“He was mad that I was pointing a taser at his brother,” said Palmer.
Christopher Pugrad stood up and came toward Palmer, causing him to radio for other units to respond.
Once three other officers were on the scene, Christopher rushed toward them before turning back toward Palmer. He then charged Palmer, causing Palmer to discharge his taser and strike Christopher, according to the affidavit.
Once officers got Christopher subdued, Palmer wrote in the affidavit that Robert was standing in front of his truck with a gun in his right hand. According to the affidavit, Robert yelled that he should have shot the deputy, referring to Palmer, in the back of the head. Toohey got Robert to drop the gun.
Robert Pugrad currently has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 26, according to Park County Circuit Court records. Christopher Pugrad posted a $10,000 bond on Aug. 29 and pleaded not guilty to both counts. A hearing for a jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023.
This story was published on Sept. 7, 2022.
Black bear being searched for in Lovell
LOVELL (WNE) — The Game and Fish Department remains on the lookout for a young black bear cub within Lovell town limits as of Wednesday morning. Colten Galambas, who replaced Dillon Herman as game warden on August 1, said teams with tracking dogs are continuing to search for the cub in the canal area between Nevada and Shoshone Avenue.
Numerous sightings of the cub were reported to the Lovell Police Department and the Game and Fish Tuesday, the first coming shortly before noon.
“It’s just a yearling black bear,” Galambas said. “We got close yesterday, but it ended up climbing up a tree. Right now, we’re just kind of hoping that we push the the bear out of town.”
Galambas said traps have been set up for the cub, and if Game and Fish is able to intercept the cub, the bear will be tranquilized and transplanted to another location.
There is no sign of any larger bears in the area, he said, with Game and Fish officials believing the yearling club was likely kicked out of its unit by its mother and is now traveling alone.
“I don’t think there are any major public safety concerns,” Galambas said. “If a resident or a dog encounters it, it will likely just run away.”
Bear sightings have not been uncommon in Lovell. The last recorded sighting was in August of 2020, where two bears were spotted near Road 12.
This story was published on Sept. 8, 2022.
