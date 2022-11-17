Cheyenne man dies on I-80 after colliding with commercial truck
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A medical condition is being investigated as a possible cause of a crash that killed a Cheyenne man this week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Wednesday.
At 4:19 p.m. Monday, Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at mile marker 375 on eastbound Interstate 80, according to a news release.
A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound when it collided head on with a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado traveling on the wrong side of the Interstate.
The driver of the Peterbilt was identified by the WHP as Christopher Batchelder, a 41-year-old resident of Vernal, Utah. Batchelder was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
The driver of the Chevrolet was killed in the crash and died at the scene.
WHP identified him as Charles Swainson, a 57-year-old Cheyenne resident. Swainson was not wearing his seatbelt.
A medical condition on the part of Swainson is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 117th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022, compared to 101 in 2021, 118 in 2020 and 136 in 2019.
This story was published on Nov. 17, 2022.
———
Man pleads not guilty to aggravated homicide by vehicle
CODY (WNE) — Steve Justin Novakovich, 47, pleaded not guilty in Park County District Court Nov. 16 to one count of aggravated homicide by vehicle.
Novakovich was charged with vehicular homicide on Sept. 19 following the death of a Powell resident that stemmed from an Aug. 26 vehicle accident near milepost 6.8 on US 14A.
During his arraignment, Novakovich also pleaded not guilty to one count of driving a vehicle with a DUI causing bodily injury to another person and not guilty to one count of failing to conduct a turn that required signal and safety.
On Aug. 26, Novakovich was traveling north on highway US 14A following behind his girlfriend, Sheila Marie Worth, on their way to Deaver.
He attempted to make a left turn onto a pullout near Corbett Bridge when a vehicle traveling 70 mph south on US 14A struck Novakovich’s vehicle.
According to the affidavit, Charles Wentz, the passenger of the vehicle, succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 1. Driver Diana Wentz suffered a broken hip socket, face lacerations and fluid and bruising on her lungs.
At the scene of the crash, Wyoming State Trooper Brett Tillery detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Novakovich, who also had bloodshot and watery eyes, the affidavit said.
Novakovich was initially charged with a DUI following the accident.
Tillery wrote in the affidavit that Novakovich had “failed to wait and yield” to the Wentz vehicle.
Novakovich posted a $50,000 cash or surety bond in September. According to the conditions of the bond, he is not allowed to consume alcohol or be in places that sell it. He must also submit to random alcohol and controlled substance testing and have no contact with any of the witnesses involved in the case.
This story was published on Nov. 16, 2022.
———
Ox Yoke Ranch named landowner of the year
SUNDANCE (WNE) — The Ox Yoke Ranch near Beulah has been named one of seven recipients of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department’s Landowners of the Year award for 2022.
The award recognizes the ranch and its owners for providing recreational opportunities to the public.
The ranch has held a lease agreement with the Wyoming Game & Fish Commission since 1989 to allow unlimited access for public fishing on three miles of Sand Creek below the Sand Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Area.
In exchange, the ranch has been granted cattle grazing rights during the month of December on the Game & Fish’s habitat management area.
“Thanks to the cooperation of the Ox Yoke Ranch and the Reinecke family, the Sand Creek WHMA has developed, grown and increased public recreation use,” states the announcement. “This area has been a long-time favorite of residents and visitors who seek a quality and accessible recreation experience within minutes of the towns of Beulah, Sundance and Spearfish, South Dakota.”
Game & Fish has recognized landowners for almost 30 years for outstanding wildlife management, habitat improvement and conservation techniques, opening access to research and recreation on thousands of acres across Wyoming.
Other landowners honored this year include the G-3 Land & Cattle Partnership of Platte County; the Hopkins Hamilton Ranch of Fremont County; the Mountain Springs Ranch of Sublette County; the Fryberger Ranch of Sheridan County; the Beaver Creek Ranch of Big Horn County; and the Kasey A LLC of Lincoln County.
This story was published on Nov. 17, 2022.
———-
Resignations put Newcastle chamber on standby
NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Newcastle Area Chamber of Commerce Director Barbie Turner and board President Sandy Martin both resigned from their respective roles on Nov. 8, hours after the duo engaged in a heated exchange with city leaders during a presentation to the Newcastle City Council.
According to a letter provided by board Vice President Garrett Borton, the resignations put the chamber in a sticky situation moving forward. The letter is addressed to chamber membership, requesting help to keep the entity alive.
“As of this time, we have three board members: Vice President Garrett Borton, Trustee Megan Sams and Trustee James Curren. Per our bylaws, this is not enough to function as a board and the chamber will need to shut its doors by Dec. 31,” the letter says. “As a board we do not want to see this happen, and in an amicable effort to save the Newcastle Chamber of Commerce we are seeking your help and cooperation in meeting a quorum and finding a director.”
At this time, the letter continues, the chamber board has also postponed the annual Parade of Lights and chamber banquet until further notice.
Martin’s disapproval for the performance of various local entities — most recently the Weston County Fair Board and the News Letter Journal — has been voiced several times at public meetings over the past few months, and her displeasure was again on display during the discussion at the City Council meeting on Nov. 7.
The conversation became contentious when the topic turned to funding for the chamber and Turner’s roles and responsibilities as director. Martin and Turner abruptly left the meeting over the course of that conversation, and then announced their resignations the following morning.
This story was published on Nov. 16, 2022.
———-
Thermopolis high school student to play at Carnegie Hall
THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — Aidan Freeman, a junior at Hot Springs County High School, has been selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall on February 4, 2023. Freeman will perform alto saxophone with the High School Symphony.
Participation in the Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.
Freeman auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was recently accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board.
Freeman, who is partial to jazz, calls playing the saxophone “a form of meditation.”
“It always has been a type of relaxation unlike anything else since like it's my outlet for stress,” he said. “If I get home after a really harsh day, I just get on my saxophone, with no sheet music or anything."
Freeman will join performers from 48 U.S. States, Canada, China, and South Korea for a special performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement.
The finalists will come together in New York City where they will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other performers, and get a taste of New York.
This story was published on Nov. 17, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.