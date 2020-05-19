RIVERTON (WNE) — After two years of data-gathering, law enforcement agents are airing the conversations of a presumed local drug network in court.
The conversations of Marshall Osterkorn, Marcella Knowles, and “another known distributor of prescription medication,” Shyanne Cross-Dailey are written in court documents that accuse 24-year-old Samuel J. Plush of selling oxycodone.
Plush has been transferred to the felony-level Fremont County District Court, due to the audio recording of a 2017 conversation in which he discussed selling the drugs to others.
On Dec. 7, 2017 at about 11:42 a.m., a confidential informant told Wangberg she or he could buy hydrocodone prescription medication from 23-year-old Knowles. That informant sent cell phone screen shots of a conversation with Knowles, describing the drug deal.
Later that day, the informant agreed with DCI agents that he or she would meet Plush at Knowles’s home in Riverton while wearing a digital recording device. The person was given $50 of the state’s funds allocated for programmed drug deals, then went into the residence at about 2:20 that afternoon.
In a later recap, the informant said Plush had entered the home and sold three hydrocodone pills to him or her. Plush then sold two more pills to a woman who had arrived shortly after he, court documents state.
A year and a half later, agents downloaded information from Facebook detailing conversations between Knowles and Osterkorn. Law enforcement “recognized drug talk” between the two.
Plush faces two charges: one of oxycodone delivery and one of conspiracy to deliver oxycodone. Each charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
