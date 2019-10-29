The last of the year’s Halloween events and several celebrations of the Day of the Dead are the highlights of this weekend’s activities around Wyoming.
The Wyoming Frontier Prison in Rawlins will wrap up its Haunted Halloween Tours on Thursday. This year’s tours have a “Year of Wyoming Women” theme and will run from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. Reservations are required, so check the website wyomingfrontierprison.org early in the week for more information.
Other Halloween events this weekend include:
A Ghost’s Tale, in Laramie on Friday night and Sunday afternoon, is told by historical characters. Visit The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre on Facebook for more information.
A Day of the Dead arts celebration on Friday at Gillette College (visit Dia De Los Muertos with AVA Art on Facebook).
And two free Dia De Los Muertos celebrations in Cheyenne: one at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens on Friday and Saturday ( www.botanic.org/classes/) and one at the Wyoming State Museum on Saturday (wyomuseum.state.wy.us/Press/Release.aspx?ID=2335).
Other activities scheduled for the weekend:
The Good Knight Gala, a fundraiser for the Johnson County Library’s auction fundraiser in Buffalo on Friday ( sheridanmedia.com/news/annual-johnson-county-library-benefit-good-knight-gala), and
“Purses for a Purpose,” an auction to benefit the Wyoming chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, in Cheyenne on Saturday (see Purses for a Purpose on Facebook).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.