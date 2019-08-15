CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Legislature will consider allowing state agencies to pay for relocation costs for staff who move up the leadership ladder in a bid to retain high-performing employees.
On a 7-5 vote, the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee approved sponsorship Tuesday of a bill to let state agencies dip into their own budgets to pay for state employee moving costs. The issue was being pushed by the leadership of the Wyoming Department of Transportation as a way to keep state employees in the fold.
“As leaders in this state, we’re in the business of developing and maturing and growing our workforce,” said Luke Reiner, executive director of WYDOT. “For (employees) to grow, mature and progress in their career, they will likely need to move around the state.”
Reiner said when he took over WYDOT this year, he just assumed he and other department directors could pay state employees’ moving costs tied to a promotion. But not being able to help pay for those moving costs creates a barrier that keeps valuable employees from seeking a promotion.
Currently, state law mandates paying relocating costs when a current employee is transferred between locations as part of an agency decision. It also allows the governor a budget of $20,000 per term to defray moving expenses, capped at $5,000 per appointee.
But the inability to help defray the costs of an employee moving as part of being promoted from within creates a barrier to not only retaining good employees, but keeping the benefits of investing in employee training, Reiner said.
