EQ Capital to bring venture capital to Cheyenne with council MOU
CHEYENNE (WNE) – A new venture capital firm will put down its roots in Wyoming’s capital city, in part thanks to a Cheyenne City Council memorandum of understanding passed at its meeting Monday night.
The founders of EQ Capital have worked with the council over the past two weeks, seeking support for building a “technology ecosystem” in the state. While their sights were already set on Cheyenne due to the business environment in Wyoming, founders Madhavan Ramakrishnan and John Castagnini wanted to be sure they had a collaborative partner in the city before they set their decision in stone.
The council solidified that support Monday night by passing the MOU, which will serve as a “framework for any future binding contract” and voices the council’s approval of the firm’s mission.
“This move really signals the fact that in Wyoming and Cheyenne as the capital city, we have poised ourselves to be leaders in the blockchain and crypto banking industry. And tech firms are looking at us,” Mayor Marian Orr said, adding that she’s already heard from startups interested in EQ Capital’s move.
When it came to choosing a location for EQ Capital, Ramakrishnan and Castagnini said they narrowed their options to Wyoming and Delaware. Citing lower taxes, better privacy for businesses and a tech-forward state Legislature, they decided it best to bring EQ Capital and its startup accelerator program to the Cowboy State, with $20 million in funding.
———
WYO Winter Rodeo 2021 canceled
SHERIDAN (WNE) – The February 2021 edition of the Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo has been canceled, organizers announced Monday.
After much deliberation with representatives from Sheridan County and the city of Sheridan, and with regard to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community and across the region, as well as the current Sheridan County Public Health orders, event organizers have decided to cancel what would have been the third annual event out of concern for public health and safety.
For the last several months, it has been organizers' intention to move forward, knowing how much revenue the Winter Rodeo helps to generate for local businesses.
In 2019, the event recorded 6,000 spectators, fans and athletes. A total of 107 skijoring teams registered for the event, which handed out $11,000 in cash prizes. The 2020 event grew from there.
"When I stand back and fully consider it, the truth is that that same revenue will be there in 2022," Shawn Parker said in a press release. "And there is simply no way to effectively social distance or keep safe the more than 10,000 people who have come out for the event each of the first two years. Causing a mass- infection event, and then forcing the closure of dozens of downtown businesses, would be absolutely devastating to our local economy and health care systems, and completely irresponsible. Regrettably, we are canceling 2021’s winter rodeo, and looking forward to bringing this event back to the community in 2022."
———
Museum launches antique firearms research service
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River christened a new service last week: vintage firearms research.
There is no charge for the museum’s firearms research service.
“When it comes to guns, ‘vintage’ covers a lot of territory,” said Dick Blust, a museum researcher. “While a Sharps buffalo rifle from the 1870s is beyond question ‘vintage,’ so, in many respects, is a Smith and Wesson revolver manufactured in the 1920s or a Colt Model 1911A1 semiautomatic pistol made during World War II.”
The museum recently researched a badly rusted rifle found years ago in Uinta County that the owner had been unable to determine much about.
It turned out to be a Winchester Model 1894 lever-action chambered for the .30 WCF (.30/30) cartridge with a 26-inch octagon barrel manufactured in 1903.
The Model 1894, designed by John Moses Browning, was one of the most popular sporting rifles ever manufactured; in fact, it’s still in production.
People with vintage firearms who would like to learn more about them need only contact the museum at 307-872-6435 or sweetwatercountymuseum@outlook. com.
— ———
Jackson Hole area's national forest roads closing for winter
JACKSON (WNE) — If ski resorts are beginning to open, then it’s a good sign it may be time to stop trying to drive on backcountry roads in the area’s national forests.
Roads in the Bridger-Teton National Forest’s Jackson and Blackrock Ranger Districts are scheduled to close to vehicle traffic for the winter on either Dec. 1 or Dec. 15. However, forest officials are warning travelers that recent snow, rain and freezing temperatures have already made some of the roads impassable.
“Over the last couple weeks, the winter conditions caused some motorists to become stranded, requiring search and rescue and/or resulting in expensive towing bills,” forest officials said Monday. “Wheeled access is very limited across the whole forest in winter, and it is the responsibility of the visitor to know if a road is open regardless of a gate.”
Gated roads include Fall Creek, Mosquito Creek, Granite Creek, Forest Park, Bug Creek and Buck Creek.
“Oftentimes, visitors forget that there is no snow removal on forest roadways,” BTNF Public Affairs Officer Mary Cernicek said in a press release. “As winter progresses, the mountain roads become drifted with snow and unpassable.”
Tree hunters should plan on snowshoeing, skiing or snowmobiling. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are encouraged to get their Christmas tree permits online by searching “BTNF” at recreation.gov.
Cernicek suggested that visitors contact their district office for the most up-to-date information. Winter travel maps are available at district offices or online for mobile devices.
