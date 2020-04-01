JACKSON (WNE) — If law enforcement officers see people congregating closely in groups in Teton County or in town they’ll likely ask them nicely to stop doing that.
The Jackson Police Department and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office have been handling complaint calls about people not physically distancing — mainly at Snow King, Grand Targhee and Teton Pass — but they haven’t cited anyone yet.
As new health orders are passed by local government restricting certain gatherings, the cops are seeing it as an opportunity to educate the public rather than punish people.
“They aren’t looking for heavy-handed enforcement,” Jackson Chief of Police Todd Smith said of elected officials. “It’s a mechanism to send a strong message.”
Smith said that mostly it’s about people simply remembering to stand at least 6 feet apart.
“The majority are doing the right thing, orders or no orders,” Smith said. “But whether it is innocent or intentional some people forget. They are out with a friend or loved one and are forgetting to keep the 6-foot distance because it is not natural.”
Smith said his patrol officers are trying to keep their own distance from people, but if they need to remind folks to spread apart they will.
“They’ll drive up and maybe roll down a window, and they try to keep it as lighthearted and positive as possible,” Smith said. “That has worked out really well.”
Aside from having to break up a house party of 20-somethings last week, Smith said for the most part people are taking the recommendations and orders seriously.
