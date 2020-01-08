TORRINGTON – Former Goshen County District Court Clerk Kathi Rickard is scheduled to stand trial on April 27, 2020.
Rickard’s attorney, Cole Sherard, filed a waiver on his client’s behalf to waive her right to a speedy trial, which allowed the trial to be scheduled in April. Her trial is scheduled for five days.
Rickard is charged with six counts of felony theft. If she is found guilty, she could spend up to 60 years in prison. She is accused of stealing $209,228.86 from the clerk’s office during her four years as the court clerk.
Last month, Goshen County Clerk Cindy Kenyon told the Goshen County Board of Commissioners that Western Surety Company had agreed to payout some $19,000 after the county elected to invoke Rickard’s bond. Rickard did not fight the invocation.
Unfortunately, Rickard’s bond was less than 10 percent of what she is alleged to have stolen.
According to court documents, Rickard is alleged to have stolen more than $209,000 from the district court clerk’s office, and the county was forced to pay $100,000 just to keep its accounts current.
The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation launched an investigation into Rickard’s records after several checks issued by the court bounced.
Agent Michael Carlson filed the affidavit of probable cause in the case after conducting a lengthy investigation into the court’s records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.